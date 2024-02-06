Fresno's first Nike store set to open in March
The River Park location is called "Nike Unite" and is now set to open on March 7.
Nike and Tiger have been together since 1996.
Bluesky, the open-source Twitter alternative, is getting rid of its waitlist and opening its decentralized platform to everyone.
River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Al Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.
Saleor — a Poland and U.S.-based startup that develops an open-source headless’ e-commerce platform that developers then use to build online shops — has pulled in an $8 million Seed-extension round led by Target Global (the investors which have previously backed the likes of Revolut and Auto1), and e-commerce giant Zalando. Also participating were SNR VC Kevin Mahaffey, Cherry Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Saleor’s API for e-commerce does the back-end heavy lifting for online shopping while developers produce a bespoke front end.
The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
Rivian will reveal the R2 on March 7. The company confirmed on Monday that customers should “get ready to meet R2 on March 7th.” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe previously said the next-generation platform would be smaller and cheaper than the R1.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
Bumble announced today that it's launching a new AI-powered feature that is designed to help identify spam, scams and fake profiles. The new tool, called Deception Detector, aims to take action on malicious content before Bumble users ever come across it. In testing, Bumble found that the tool was able to automatically block 95% of accounts that were identified as spam or scam accounts.
The electric VW Golf due in 2028 might kill the ID.3. With a host of new EVs due by 2026, VW must make decisions on other models, too, like an ID.Tiguan.
Large AI models -- the big troves of language, vision and audio data that power generative artificial intelligence services -- are shaping up to be as significant in the development of AI as operating systems have been in the development of smartphones: they are, in a way, looking like the platforms of the space (an idea others are noodling on, too). Now, a Swiss startup called Jua is using that paradigm with ambitions to build out a new frontier for how AI might be used in the physical world. It's picked up $16 million to build what it is essentially a large "physics" model for the natural world.
Microsoft is teaming up with media website Semafor on a new project that uses ChatGPT to aid in the creation of news stories.
When you feel the future is changing, it's usually a good time to get prepared for it.
Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee has been declared not guilty on the charge of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015, a South Korean Court ruled on Monday. In the November hearing, prosecutors had called for Lee to be in jail for five years and a fine of 500 million KRW ($375,000) over charges of violating the Capital Markets Act -- accounting fraud and stock manipulation connected to an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015. The South Korean prosecutors alleged the merger helped Lee secure his control of the Korean tech giant.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.