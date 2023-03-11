FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the FREYR Battery Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. I will now hand over to your host, Jeffrey Spittel, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin. Jeffrey, please go ahead.

Jeffrey Spittel: Good morning, good afternoon and good evening. Welcome to FREYR Battery's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. With me today on the call are Tom-Einar Jensen, our Chief Executive Officer; Jan Arve Haugan, our Chief Operating Officer; Oscar Brown, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Bezdek, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and President of FREYR Battery U.S. During today's call, management may make forward-looking statements about our business. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict.

Additional information about risk factors that could materially affect our business are available in FREYR's S-1 and annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom-Einar Jensen: Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, afternoon or evening, wherever you might be. Again, a true honor and pleasure for us to present this fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call for FREYR Battery. This is our seventh earnings call since we went public on the New York Stock Exchange on July 8, 2021. We will take you through all the notable updates since our last earnings call. I have to say that I'm amazed to see the company we have turned into since our humble beginnings back in 2018. The founders of the company had a dream of creating a sustainable battery solutions champion back then. Today, this dream is becoming a reality as we announce moving from a PowerPoint company to a real battery company. 2022 has cemented our position as one of the few real emerging battery companies in the Western Hemisphere.

Building a battery company from scratch is not at all easy and we have lots of challenges ahead. Our industrial DNA, however, is based on a team with world-leading project execution and operational excellence skills which thrive in solving problems. We have combined this painstakingly detail-oriented approach with world leading battery experts and next-generation battery technology. Today, we are very proud to announce a fundamentally important next step in our journey of becoming a clean battery solutions provider and being an industrialization partner of choice in this exponentially booming battery industry. We now announce that we will open up our Customer Qualification Plant in Mo i Rana, Norway four weeks from today. All equipment will be installed on-site with robust testing completed and world-class preparations in place.

This marks no less than the start of the gigawatt-hour scale era for the SemiSolid technology platform, a true breakthrough for the battery industry. We had erected a gigawatt-hour scale production line of a nascent technology which has not been trivial but we have done it. Stay tuned for information on how to stream this event live. We are, as previously said, coming to a theater near you. Let me start by focusing on some of the key highlights which we will dive into more detail over the next 30 minutes or so. First of all, as previously stated, starting up CQP this quarter is a fundamental milestone for FREYR. The SemiSolid platform is already in commercial production in Japan at triple-digit megawatt-hour scale. The CQP platform is the first facility globally which will document the platform at gigawatt-hour scale.

At gigawatt-hour scale, this platform will be deeply competitive with conventional battery production. Live battery production is very hard, but we are ready for the challenges ahead. Secondly, we are yet again accelerating our efforts in the U.S. and now announcing a target start of production in 2025. This is driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the most significant climate bill since the Climate Summit in Paris in 2015. But the Act is also meant to reduce energy inflation and capitalize regional energy security for the United States. It is also important to note that it's driving similar responses in Europe, and we are deep into processes with local stakeholders to capture such benefits as well. At the heart of all of this, the need to create localized supply chains for critical decarbonized energy infrastructure.

Unfortunately, we have seen too many brutal examples that the Western Hemisphere cannot continue to rely, as heavily as they do today, on energy supply and materials from the Eastern Hemisphere. Finally, FREYR has now created real option value for our customers and supply chain partners. We see strong increase in interest across the entire value chain from globally leading companies wanting to partner with us. We have ongoing large opportunities under evaluation to expand into all the technologies and other end markets. We ended 2022 with an as strong balance sheet as we started it, and capital formation opportunities are very strong. We are truly becoming an industrialization partner of choice with world-leading companies. We would not have been in this position a very strong industrial .

We process world-leading project execution and operational excellence skills acquired over the decade. This experience stems from the Norwegian energy, energy-intensive and process-intensive industries. With this, let me now hand it over to Jan Arve Haugan, our Chief Operating Officer and President of FREYR Battery Norway, to take you through the status of our operations in Norway.

Jan Arve Haugan: Thanks a lot, Tom, and hello to everybody listening in on this earnings call. I'm now going to give you the latest update in our operations. So safety first. I'm glad that I can say that we have had yet another quarter without any reported serious incidents. However, we have reported three incidents with high potentials, all three of them related to lifting operations by subcontractors at the construction sites in Norway. The current workforce at the two locations in Mo is approximately 90 after a peak of 140 in December at the Customer Qualification Plant and close to 60 now at the construction site for Giga Arctic. As the workforce for construction is now growing, we expect close to 140 persons in March. More complex installations and work is elevated above ground.

I find it also relevant here to remind everybody that it's a wider importance of safe job discipline coordination. As of last week, the FREYR operations team is now managing the work permit system for all activities in the CQP. And currently, our operations group is now totaling almost 40 people in Mo. As we noted in our previous earnings call, we are progressing according to our schedules. But of course, we are not immune to the challenges that I noted previously, like for instance, logistics. We have still some COVID-19 restrictions and the scarcity of semiconductors. But I will also say that our teams are delivering very solid performance in recovering lost progress on critical sub projects, and as we speak, the final acceptance tests are being completed.

Our project completion system is implemented and all deliveries into the CQP, and we are in detailed control of all the test results from the manufacturer site and any incomplete issue or modification fund that is needed is recorded in the system as contractors. Following the final implementation of the CQP, another punch out is done before the site acceptance test is performed in front of the handover to operations for final commissioning and ramp-up. Each production step is gradually handed over to operations team, which then can start running the process equipment in joint control with the site suppliers, site representatives for guarantee and training reasons. As I noted in the last earnings call, the team from South Korea and Hana Tech did complete the installation and the mechanical completion on the formation and aging section during the fourth quarter.

Here on this slide, you can see the photo of the completed system handed over to operations. And all -- currently all upstream systems are being punched out and handing over to operations are imminent. The core equipment of the SemiSolid platform is the casting and unit cell assembly delivered by Mpac Lambert in the U.K. As noted previously, this is the delivery on the critical path towards our first battery milestone. As of today, the agreed factory acceptance tests are being completed. And last week, the anode caster was elevated into its mezzanine platform in the dry room at the CQP in Mo. The next unit is the merging unit, which is now being reassembled for installation in under the anode caster in the same room while the cathode caster, which is the last delivery, is ready for transport from caster in the U.K. to Mo for final reassembly and connection to the merging unit in order to meet our mechanical and completion milestone in March.

As we verify and check out each component through the project completion system, the FREYR operators are an integrated part of the project executions commissioning group. And again, remind you that it's the way we jointly with suppliers clear the various punch items that shows the way we secure delivery, mitigate delays and transform into safe operations. The key for us in FREYR is to commit to deliver and deliver as we have committed. And the key is to be ready in the first quarter of 2023. And as you can see on the slide here today, we are preparing for the opening event on March 28. Now briefly on our -- the team that are managing our strategic sourcing is progressing now further into making sure that raw materials are made available. For the CQP, all materials are secured.

Materials have even been ordered and the first deliveries have arrived physically at the site in Mo i Rana. We have also secured a major share of raw materials needed for the Giga Arctic. And to prepare for the Giga America acceleration, we have started the process to secure the volumes by approaching close to 20 suppliers, including some of them U.S.-based. In addition, we have driven forward our upstream integration activities to build sustainable regional supply chains. With the signature of the license agreement between FREYR and Aleees we started the design of an LFP plant in the Nordics. Very recently, we went into a partnership with Finnish Minerals Group of Finland by signing a joint development agreement. The ambition of this partnership is to develop a business case for an LFP plant outside the city of Vaasa in Finland in a common approach.

On the next page, you will see the latest update from Giga Arctic construction site. Since the last market update, we have heavily elevated out of the ground. As you can see in the photo, prefabricated steel structure for the first dry room of Giga Arctic is completed and prefabricated floors and roofs are in place. The building and infrastructure contractors are continuing at the upstream building where the powder and slurry mixing will be installed and the first part of the formation and aging for line one to four is being installed at the back end of the photo. Project execution continues now with engineering and production line equipment, with focus on the integrated design and the integrated production control system. As noted previously, the early design from module and pack operations with Nidec Energy is being implemented into the plant layout of the west side of the plot.

Currently, these parameters are pending final production configuration with Nidec Energy. Finally, before I give the word to Tom, please let me also note that our ongoing engineering for production line equipment and continued design development for Giga Arctic is managed in close cooperation with the scoping of the Giga America plant. Currently, FREYR builds up a team in the U.S. that can initiate the first re-engineering required for an accelerated delivery of the plant in the U.S. This was the operational update of today and now I give the word back to you, Tom.

Tom-Einar Jensen: Thank you, Jan Arve. Encouraging and professional, as always. Let me now remind and provide some updates to our audience around the 24M Technologies, SemiSolid platform. First of all, this is a platform in commercial production today, which was the key aspect for us when choosing to license it. The two other criteria when we selected it was that, it offered a step change in performance and cost and further improvement potential over time for the batteries we aim to produce. Secondly, it is a platform with world-leading companies from various industries and different geographical regions. I'm proud to say that we have deepened our discussions and fortified our working relationships with all of them. These companies include leaders in automotive production, ceramics and ultra-high speed (ph) based manufacturing complemented by deep supply chain knowledge and presence in localized energy markets from China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

In our ongoing due diligence process for Giga Arctic, we have again confirmed that the platform at the gigawatt hour scale will be at the absolute left-hand side of the cost curve. These analyses show that we are positioned to be up to 50% more cost effective than fourth quartile producers. Let me remind you that this is highly likely to occur in a market which will be deeply short battery products over the coming decade. Finally, let me underline the reasons for why this is possible and why we are optimistic that we will prevail. The cell design is a much larger electrode design which will structurally fit better with the ESS and EV configuration than current battery solutions going into the same. The process itself has dramatically simplified significantly reducing space, CapEx, energy, and labor consumption among other benefits.

The initial products sent to our customers from 24M and analyzed by third-party labs also yielded very strong results. In addition to scale, which is fundamentally important for any battery producer, all of these components are necessary elements to be able to be competitive in a global race for batteries. With this in mind, let me now turn to the ongoing efforts by U.S. and European governments to ensure energy security. The IRA incentives has already created massive influx of interest and activity in the U.S. For a battery producer, the incentives can create as much as 50% direct incentives relative to the cost structure. Furthermore, our customers are also deeply incentivized which is very important in a market short environment. While heated and intense debates are ongoing on EU's and Norway's response, the key takeaway is that such a response is coming.

Batteries is increasingly recognized by many to be the core catalyst for the clean energy transition. 70% of all decarbonizing efforts globally will have batteries included, transportation, and energy system redesign. We are actively working with key stakeholders in Norway and the European Union to ensure targeted responses. FREYR is optimistic that the end results will favor cost competitive and clean solutions to drive the same agenda. FREYR is therefore comfortable to attack two Giga projects in Norway and U.S. simultaneously. This option value that Giga Arctic and Giga America developments provide is triggering increased interest from our partners. Their financial impact from the production tax credits alone provides fundamental support for accelerating new capacity.

We believe the global and regional battery short environment will create strong economics for cost effective players. For every gigawatt hour produced batteries in the U.S., we see as much as $37 million in incentives per gigawatt hour of capacity installed yearly until 2030 with a tapering off until 2032. This will, to be clear, exceed by a healthy margin, the total CapEx associated with installing such capacity in the U.S. With this in mind, let me now hand it over to Mr. Jeremy Bezdek, our EVP of Corporate Development and President of FREYR Battery U.S. to take you through the status of our developments over there. Jeremy?

Jeremy Bezdek: Thank you, Tom. First, I would like to express my excitement about joining the FREYR Battery team back beginning of January. I'm honored to work together with such an experienced and motivated team that is striving to provide low cost, high quality battery solutions for multiple end markets across the globe. As Tom alluded to earlier, we are at the point in time where we simply cannot ignore the need to accelerate our U.S. project. It makes sense to our customers, our supply chain partners and our investors. With the site selection process that took place over the last half of 2022, culminating in an attractive site in Coweta County, Georgia, the land acquisition in November was the key milestone for FREYR and the development of the U.S. project.

Initially the US project was likely to lag the Giga Arctic project by 10 months to 12 months, but simply put, we cannot ignore the market opportunity that exists to accelerate the production capacity in the United States. To that end, our US team is taking a look at various options which would provide us the ability to move up our startup production from what was estimated to be in 2026 into the year 2025. We have multiple options that we are evaluating that will get us into production faster, while providing a fit for purpose product that the market desires. As we noted on Slide 7, the engineering and production line equipment is replicable from the Giga Arctic project into Giga America. We are focused on a project solution that we think will be enticing from an economic standpoint, not only for FREYR but for our partners that are looking to invest, as well as the ESS customer base in the United States that is in need of domestic cell supply.

Many of them have expressed their preference for FREYR to move downstream into module and DC block production as well. So as we continue to explore acceleration options, we are also going to meet our customer demand of what they would like to see as the available product. As highlighted on Slide 11, there are multiple benefits to fast-tracking the development of the U.S. project. The cash flow available for FREYR simply from the IRA incentives, as well as surging demand for our product drive the initial acceleration need. The ability to work with strategic partners who see the opportunity to work with FREYR, both from an upstream and downstream standpoint, provides motivation and incentive for us to move faster as well. In addition, we've heard from financial sponsors that have expressed interest in supporting the project, which could potentially provide us the opportunity to push out the lengthy project financing process to a later phase in the U.S. project.

Those financing options would provide the opportunity for us to capture maximum margin through additional merchant sales to what we believe is a fundamentally short ESS market. Moving to Slide 12, we wanted to provide a quick update on the incentive package that was negotiated with both the State of Georgia and Coweta County. The land grant from Coweta County of $20 million was approved last week and will be closing in the coming days. The application for the $7 million land grant from the State of Georgia should be approved and closed in the next two to three months. There are also two different tax abatement incentive programs. The first of which closed with Coweta County for $230 million. We're in the process with the State of Georgia to close the $140 million tax abatement package as well.

These incentives in total provide FREYR with approximately $410 million over multiple phases of the project. Of course, there are requirements that FREYR will need to meet, both from a capital investment and a number of jobs created standpoint. But we believe both minimums will be met through the two phases of our growth project in Georgia. To restate, we're excited about moving forward in a faster pace to build our Giga America site in the State of Georgia and we're excited about bringing high quality batteries to the emerging ESS market in the United States. With that, Tom, I'll send it back over to you. Thank you.

Tom-Einar Jensen: Thank you, Jeremy. It is both a true pleasure and honor to have someone with your background and experience join our team. It also provides a ton of comfort and not least already massive progress globally with partners and in the U.S. for our accelerating development. Let me now turn to our view of the underlying dynamics of the energy markets and why this matters for us. And why it should matter to our investor community. At the most fundamental level, let me state the obvious, that solar and wind power generation has a marginal cost of zero and will therefore displace all other sources of energy when it is installed. This effect will only intensify as they grow larger and more importantly for a battery company trigger massive battery demand as batteries today are the most mature, best and cheapest solution to the intermittency problem.

Batteries are now, as one example, even replacing peaker plants, and together with solar base load coal generation. Supply chain driven price inflation that we see today is furthermore temporary as we have seen in solar in the 2000s. Battery costs will soon converge back to its learning curve suggesting 15% plus cost decline for every doubling in installed capacity. Solar's learning curve has been quite consistent over the past 50 years, while batteries at gigawatt hour scale only have a couple of decades learning curve behind them. Current ESS all in cost are $300 to $500 per kilowatt hour with potential for large cost reduction across the system scope, halving on the ESS cost will for instance lead to much more than a doubling in total addressable market, due to market dynamics and economics.

Our focus on integrating the SemiSolid platform also downstream, as alluded too by Jeremy, should therefore fundamentally provide us with an exceptional growth platform in the largest secular shift in homo sapiens history. While there will be the decade in front of us will be the decade of battery, it will also be fundamentally short batteries and our focus on larger and thicker electrodes will not only enable cost reduction in battery costs, but also significant cost reduction on the system level. This will enable us to play in both the higher price merchant markets and the lower price long term off take market critical for project finance solutions, which are key to unlocking the reasonably new technology solutions. Let me provide some deeper thoughts around why we are confident that we have such strong future ahead of us.

And let's try to provide some guidance as to how our previous very bullish market predictions are now increasingly being adopted by men. Most forecasters, sell-side analysts and other agencies are currently using a linear approach to building energy system projections. Driven in large part by what we can see and what we can measure. In our opinion, this approach fails to incorporate exponential development or system disruption as exemplified by the solar, coal and ESS in the presentation. Electricity generation is expected to triple by 2050 in the International Energy Agency's new scenario, scenario, of which variable renewable energy or intermittent sustainable energy will make up probably more than 70% of the total. Based on IEA's track record with the same system bias as alluded to earlier, this is likely on the low side.

Solar and wind are already the cheapest source of electricity generation and made up 75% of new capacity in 2021 and probably a much higher number in 2022. This implies a 20 times increase in solar and wind in the period in question, which in turn generates a massive need for storage capacity. Distributed variable renewable energy plus storage is the ultimate solution providing the widest set of services. It's indeed connected through a virtual power plant system, reducing the need for grid expansion and lowering the grid cost for the consumers. Distributed solar plus storage is already the largest growth segments in material markets, such as China, Australia, and Germany. Several studies indicate that solar, wind, and water plus regional solutions of hydro geothermal on tidal, plus ESS is the optimal renewable energy solution.

We therefore believe that in a world where ESS solutions from a fundamental backbone of a decarbonized, decentralized and democratized energy system, totaled installed ESS capacity can reach triple-digit terawatt hour scale over the coming decades. This is a world in which modularized cost effective solution from for instance 24M deployed at pace with deep industrial acumen and experience creates a very exciting opportunity for FREYR, our partners, and our investors. While these longer-term perspectives are exciting, let me now summarize our two main positions and projects. Giga Arctic and Giga America will now increasingly be developed in parallel. Giga Arctic and the CQP has already secured world-leading 100% green electricity. We launched Norway's National Battery Strategy together with the Norwegian Government at the Giga Arctic sites have already seen strong signals of support and continue to work with key stakeholders in Norway and the European Union to ensure the localized IRA responses are material and fit for purpose.

In the U.S., we have already been through the local, state, and federal incentives and the combination of these with the technology developed in the U.S., leveraging the Norwegian heritage and specific experience from the CQP provides a robust platform from which to grow faster and more profitable. This geographically diversified production platform is with an increasing number of global leading companies are seeing and you should expect to see multiple industrial partnership announcements from FREYR in the near future. Beyond geographical diversification, our increasing visibility and presence across the industry and globally is providing us with an even broader set of opportunity. We have already set our mark on the E-Mobility sector with the announcement of our first off take agreement for E-Mobility Solutions earlier this year, complementing the very strong ESS traction we already have, which has also Jeremy alluded to is growing a lot stronger as we speak.

Catalyzed by the 24M platform, but also driven by our industrialization partner of choice approach, we also have deep interest from the global battery industry to partner with us both strategically and operationally. We have a number of ongoing RFQs and partnership discussions, also from the EV-focused OEMs, which should further capitalize larger scale projects with project level financing solutions and deeper strategic partnerships at double to triple digit gigawatt hours scale annually. While we also target other chemistries for other products, our LFP-based focus is also unlocking finance and value accretive opportunities upstream as Jan Arve alluded to, for large-scale camp facilities and other upstream facilities over time and with that securing critical supply of decarbonized raw materials into our products in Norway and the US.

All in all, our commercial traction is stronger than ever before. But we will always balance these efforts against our focus on realizing the ongoing project development in Norway and the U.S., maintain optionality, and ensure prioritization on the solutions providing the highest basis for long term and sustainable shareholder return. As a subtle point, to underline our discipline, we ended the year with a balance sheet as strong as we started it with. And with that, let me leave the word over to Oscar Brown, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide you with a rundown of the financials for Q4 and 2022 and our financing efforts and strategy to unlock all of this potential. And over to you, Oscar.

Oscar Brown: Thank you, Tom. So I'm on the financial update slide in the earnings deck, and I will review our financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022, as well as provide an update on our financing initiatives. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FREYR reported net income of $25 million or $0.20 per share compared with a net loss of $28 million for the same period last year. The net income for the company's most recent quarter was a result of a $60 million non-cash gain on our warrant liability fair value adjustment due to changes in our stock price from the end of the third quarter. For the full year 2022, the company reported a loss of $99 million or $0.83 per share compared with a loss of $93 million or $1.24 per share for 2021.

As a reminder, the warrant liability fair value adjustment moves around period-to-period, based upon, among other things, the company's stock price at the end of each period, generally reporting gains on the stock declines as was the case in the fourth quarter and losses when the stock rises. For the full year 2022, this adjustment was a $14 million gain. More importantly for today is our cash investment rate. We spent net cash of $107 million in the fourth quarter compared with $70 million during the third quarter and $254 million for all of 2022. We ended the year with $563 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no debt. Our cash burn rate and capital expenditures were almost completely offset by our successful follow-on equity offering in December that netted the company $251 million.

As shown on the financial update slide in the earnings deck, naturally cash was spent on corporate overhead, operating expenses and capital expenditures, primarily supporting the customer qualification plant and Gig Arctic, as well as the purchase of our 368 acre Georgia site for our U.S. Gigafactories and other business development activities. Excluding capital expenditures, our overhead rates or burn rate at the current level of activity, including the development of multiple factories, R&D and SG&A is around $95 million per year, but we will look to reduce that going forward. Regarding capital expenditures in the broader organization, we are focused on developing options to accelerate our efforts in the U.S., so we can get product to market sooner and take advantage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as soon as possible.

Under the Act, the Section 45X production tax credits began declining in 2031, and will be completely phased out by the end of 2032, so time is of the essence. Partnering in the U.S. will be key to our financing and development plans, but the equity offering in early December has given us flexibility to make significant progress on this journey. We will continue spending on Giga Arctic in Mo i Rana, as we have so far at a measured pace as we anticipate a response to the IRA from the European Union, but more importantly to us from Norway. The potential favorable impact on the economics of all of our projects around the incentive programs in the U.S. and potential responses in Europe is significant. While we have a long list of stakeholders at FREYR, allocating capital to the highest-return projects is central to our financial policy.

Despite these longer-term activities, our primary focus in the near term is getting the customer qualification plant up and running and then producing testable batteries as soon as possible. This is key to validating the 24M SemiSolid platform of Giga scale and an important de-risking event from a financing perspective. As mentioned previously, we completed the successful offering of 23 million ordinary shares placed with institutional investors in early December at $11.50 per share, raising gross proceeds of $264.5 million. Net proceeds of this offering are being used to continue progress on Giga Arctic, while working to complete its project financing, begin project development spending on Giga America, and for general corporate purposes. We will now also expend significant effort in evaluating options to accelerate our U.S. strategy to address the U.S. battery market and energy storage solutions sooner.

Accelerating in the US is key to taking advantage of both the extremely robust battery pricing and demand for batteries in the U.S. and the spot market as well as the IRA. With respect to project financing, we are deep into the second phase of this process with Giga Arctic, which is the due diligence phase being led by five consultant covering engineering and technology, market and supply, ESG, insurance, legal and documentation for the benefit of the lenders. We have also initiated discussions on the long form term sheet with our mandated lead arrangers in preparation of bringing the project to bank syndication. While we will continue to make progress, it is important we understand where the EU and Norway are likely to land in terms of response to the U.S. IRA before launching a formal and broad syndication process.

Depending on those responses, timing of the Giga Arctic project financing could extend beyond the second quarter. In the meantime, our efforts will continue on satisfying lenders' due diligence requirements, emphasizing the acceleration of U.S. development and, of course, enabling the CQP ramp up, which itself is a key driver of overall financing timing. As I mentioned in the Q3 report, I should further add that we continue to field and evaluate capital formation opportunities and interest from a wide range with existing and potential, commercial, strategic, and industrial partners, as well as financial institutions. This interest appears to be driven by the widespread belief and robust fundamentals behind the long-term expected growth for the battery demand for both ESS and the EV markets and the incredible progress FREYR has made since its New York Stock Exchange listing 18 short months ago.

We strive for partners who believe in FREYR's mission and grow along with us as we evaluate and take down projects like Giga Arctic, Giga America, the potential for upstream integration, our entrance into the mobility market and other opportunities. Again, our US initiatives and the Inflation Reduction Act have acted as a catalyst for such discussions, when we see the ramp of the customer qualification plan as yet another major commercial and financial catalyst. We are grateful for the ongoing support of all of our financial and industrial partners, especially our shareholders and our progress on all fronts, as we are -- as well as the continuous improvement in the demand outlook for our products and the urgency of addressing climate change being demonstrated by businesses and governments around the world.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Tom for closing comments.

Tom-Einar Jensen: Thank you, Oscar. What a year it has been and what a year we have in front of us. Let me then summarize with the following. FREYR is moving into live battery production and we are ready for the challenge. FREYR is accelerating our U.S. efforts to capture the opportunity with the U.S. technology, and global partners. FREYR is becoming a multi-project company from a geography, value chain and technology perspective. FREYR has deep interest from a large number of financial, industrial and strategic partners to support our growth. FREYR is, in short, on track to become a global champion in the clean battery solutions space. Finally, I would like to thank all our investors for your support and your patience. My main advice to you all is to stay long or should I say go longer.

Let me finally remind you again of the upcoming event on March 28. The preface is over. Chapter one and the clean battery solutions history starts a month from today. Stay tuned for more. As the excellently put it, we commit to deliver and we deliver on our commitments. With that, I hand it back to Jeffrey to guide us through the Q&A session.

Jeffrey Spittel: Thanks, Tom. Operator, I think we're ready to open up the line for questions, please.

Q&A session