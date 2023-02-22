FREYR Battery's (NYSE:FREY) recent 11% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$147m. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 0.4% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell FREYR Battery, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of FREYR Battery, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FREYR Battery?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in FREYR Battery. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of FREYR Battery, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.9% of FREYR Battery. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Spring Creek Capital, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.2% of shares outstanding. ATS AS is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Tore Slettemoen holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of FREYR Battery

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in FREYR Battery. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$115m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FREYR Battery. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 8.9%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for FREYR Battery you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

