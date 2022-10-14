Friday’s 20/20 investigates twists and turns in Brittanee Drexel case

On Friday, ABC’s “20/20″ will air a two-hour program featuring exclusive interviews with family members and friends of victim Brittanee Drexel. The 17-year-old was last seen on video camera footage leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during a spring break trip in April 2009.

Detectives spent 13 years investigating the case before her remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown County.

Past Coverage:

“20/20″ co-anchor Amy Robach investigates the twists and turns in the case, including new details about the alleged killer, convicted sex offender Raymond Moody, as well as the evidence that ultimately led authorities to charge him with murder more than a decade after police investigated him in connection with the case in 2011.

The program, titled “The Darkest Night,” features exclusive interviews with family members of the victim, including her parents, Dawn Drexel and John Kahyaoglu, and her sister Myrissa Drexel.

“20/20″ also has exclusive interviews with Jessica Fico, one of Brittanee’s close friends, and Ernest Merchant, Moody’s former romantic partner.

Other key interviews include former Myrtle Beach Police Lieutenant Joseph “Chuck” Capp, who worked on the case.

“20/20″ airs on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on WSOC-TV.

VIDEO: SC authorities find remains of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared in 2009; arrest made in case