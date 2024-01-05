Friday 655 am weather update
Friday 655 am weather update
Eyes are on the December US jobs report for signs of a cooling labor market.
The biggest news stories this morning: The return of the physical iPhone keyboard case, The Xbox Series S toaster, What to expect at CES 2024.
Samsung is partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.
Indian financial services startup MobiKwik seeks to raise about $84.2 million through issue of new shares in an initial public offering in the home market, it said in a draft prospectus filed with the local markets regulator Friday. This is the second time MobiKwik has filed the paperwork for an IPO. The startup, backed by Peak XV, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and American Express, initially sought to raise about $250 million through sale of new and existing shares in 2021, but deterred the plans after the market conditions worsened.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. OpenAI’s update notably didn’t include any information on the expected monetization opportunities for developers listing their apps on the storefront.
The Pink Stuff, Scrub Daddy and more: Clean your space from top to bottom with essentials starting at just $6.
Investors' soft landing narrative is once again put to the test with the release of the December jobs report.
Slip on this cozy, slouchy number and thank us later.
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
Qualcomm is bringing an upgraded Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for augmented reality and mixed reality devices to CES 2024. The company promises higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, which should provide a performance uptick for spatial computing tasks.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
Meta is permanently cutting the price of its Quest 2 VR headset to $250 following the launch of the Quest 3.
From stylish kitchenware and storage to a sweet Stanley collab, the brand adds beauty to everything it touches — starting at $5!
Nearly 23,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong!
Score the best deals across the web, from Amazon to Zappos.