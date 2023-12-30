Friday 9-Day Forecast: Expected rain chances to ring 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Partly cloudy skies and rain is what we are predicting as we ring in the New Year.

We are forecasting a system to move into the Borderland with a shot of showers coming Monday.

Throughout the next nine days we are predicting cloudy skies, slightly warmer days and low temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

To start your weekend on Saturday, we are forecasting partly cloudy skies and a high temperatures of 59 degrees and a low temperatures of 33 degrees.

On New Year’s Eve we are predicting sunny skies and a breezy day, where we will start to warm up a few degrees reaching a high temperature of 62 degrees.

Come New Year’s Day we are forecasting that with an addition to ringing in the New Year we will also ring in some rain chances and partly cloudy skies.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 62 degrees with a low temperatures of 35 degrees.

As we countdown the days until the New Year, you still have time to create New Year’s resolutions or make peace with what you want to leave in 2023.

As precaution, heading into the new week keep an umbrella, jacket and anything you might need to stay warm and dry.

Friday’s Weather Watcher was Robert Nashwick, a full moon photo taken from Horizon City.

