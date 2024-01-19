Friday afternoon shooting claims the life of a Prattville woman, Montgomery police say
A 54-year-old Prattville resident has died from a gunshot wound in the area of West Boulevard and Ashley Road in Montgomery, police say.
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting that killed Stephanie Harbison at 1 p.m. Friday, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.
Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
Officers ask people who know about the case to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.
More: Murder arrests Montgomery sheriff's office charges two men with murder
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Shooting kills Prattville resident Friday afternoon