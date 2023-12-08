Friday: Chilly morning before weekend warmup; another cooldown in sight

The chill in the air means you might want to grab a jacket Friday morning.

But temps will rebound and give Central Florida a milder day with a high of 77 degrees.

We’ll stay dry throughout the day.

On Saturday, area highs could hit 80 degrees.

READ: 3 manatees moved from Miami Seaquarium to SeaWorld, ZooTampa after TikTok video goes viral

On Sunday, rain and a round of storms will return to our viewing area.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said they’ll arrive with our next front that will cause temps to drop again.

READ: Ticket of a lifetime: Lake County woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

On Monday, expect a high of only 61 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.