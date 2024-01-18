Friday cold front will being wintry mix, no measurable snow totals, to our area

Areas north of Interstate 64 will be the most likely to see accumulating snow. The National Weather Service's snow-rain cutoff line appears to be just north of the Tri-City area.

Sorry, schoolkids and snow lovers across the area, but the storm heading our way Friday looks to be more of a cold rainmaker and wintry mix-master than anything else.

It’s still going to be oh-so-close this time around just like it was with the one earlier in the week. The cutoff line of the National Weather Service’s accumulation expectations passes just to the north of Colonial Heights. That means snow is more likely to fall from Chester and northward – but even then, the amount will likely be nothing more than a coating at best in this part of the state..

NWS says the best chance for higher snow totals will be north of Interstate 64. About 1-2 inches of snow could fall in those spots, while northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley could see as much as three inches from the storm.

That does not mean, however, that we will be spared.

NWS says the cold front responsible for the precipitation should be crossing the Tri-City around 4 a.m. Friday, bringing with it a mix of rain and snow. By 10 a.m. Friday, it should all change over to rain before it clears out Friday afternoon. Friday’s high temperature will be in the lower 40s.

Just like the storm earlier this week, chilling temperatures will follow, with overnight lows Sunday dropping into the mid-teens.

By Tuesday, the frigid temps will likely be a memory. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, with slight chances of rain both days.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Friday cold front will being wintry mix, no measurable snow totals