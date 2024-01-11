Friday is deadline to apply for fire, EMS commissions

Jan. 11—The application period to serve on separate Crawford County fire and emergency medical services commissions closes at noon Friday.

At their voting meeting Wednesday, county commissioners tabled action on any appointments as the county will continue to accept potential nominees until that time.

Multiple interest in serving has come from persons of diverse ages and occupations around the county, according to commissioners. The county already has received 19 potential nominations for the EMS commission and 18 potential nominations for the fire commission as of Wednesday.

Commissioners hope to present a list of potential nominees for each at their public work session next week.

They are seeking to appoint nine to 11 people from around the county to serve on the commissions, which would meet on an alternating monthly basis.

Commissioners want to strengthening fire and EMS services in the county.

The vast majority of such services are provided by volunteer organizations; commissioners have said the volunteer base is shrinking both county and Pennsylvania-wide.

In 2022, the county named the two commissions to follow up on a comprehensive study of the county's public safety services. The study, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, began in 2020.

Those interested in erving should contact Allen Clark, the county's emergency management agency coordinator, at (814) 724-2552 or by email at AClark@co.crawford.pa.us by noon Friday.

