Friday declared ‘National Gun Violence Awareness Day’ in Tampa by police chief

TAMPA — The rain had subsided by the time Caleb Wulff, 12, and Luke Wulff, 8, began working on cards of encouragement. The brothers scribbled hearts and peace signs with crayons, meant to bring hope to survivors of gun violence.

The two boys were with their father, Damian Wulff, 46, a teacher at a private school in Riverview. Each time there’s a mass shooting, such as the one at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, he thinks of his own children, he said. He thinks of his students.

“I need to let them grow up knowing that I didn’t just sit on the sides lines and do nothing — we tried to do something,” Wulff said.

Around 50 people gathered at Curtis Hixon Park Friday evening as Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor delivered a proclamation in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day to the Florida chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action on behalf of Mayor Jane Castor, who was not in attendance for the event. National Gun Violence Awareness Day began in 2015 and is recognized throughout the nation.

O’Connor asked those in attendance to commit to reducing gun violence, to pledge to keep firearms out of the “wrong hands” and to create a community free of violence in all forms.

“There are things we can do, including risk protection orders, mental health counseling and intervention, and, most importantly, continued community engagement,” O’Connor said.

In Tampa alone, there have been 20 deadly gun shootings in 2022, O’Connor said.

“Mass shootings cannot be the only time anyone pays attention to the cause,” O’Connor said. “Gun violence in our local communities has a devastating impact.”

Many in attendance wore bright orange shirts and hats as part of the “wear orange” movement taking place Friday to Sunday across the nation. Orange was chosen as a nod to the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, according to the “Wear Orange” movement’s website. The color honors those killed and wounded by guns, the website said.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke after O’Connor, emphasizing the need for gun reform.

“I don’t mind the rain,” Warren said. “This is God shedding a tear for the lives we’ve seen lost in the last week.”

Gun violence is not an issue for the left or the right, he said, nor is it a Second Amendment issue. Instead, Warren said, gun violence is a matter of public safety.

Warren listed what he considered ways to reduce gun violence, such as more rigorous background checks, keeping guns out of the hands of previous offenders and banning assault-style weapons. The solutions are out there, Warren said.

He said he will keep working for what he called common-sense gun laws, and he will fight gun laws such as “open carry,” which refers to a person being legally allowed to publicly carry a firearm without a training course or a permit. Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his interest in passing such a law in late April.

Warren told the audience he has two daughters, and each night he goes into their rooms and tells them goodnight.

“It is the days like Uvalde where all of us stay a little bit longer and hug our kids a little bit tighter,” Warren said. “We’re having too many of those days.”

The group embarked on a walk along the Tampa Riverfront at 7:30 p.m. to watch as the city’s riverwalk and bridges were lit in orange lights.

As both a parent and teacher, Wulff said he wants to see sweeping gun reform enacted. But he said he’ll take even the smallest action. He believes that once smaller steps are taken, they’ll lead to more far-reaching reform.

“Anything would feel better than what we’re doing now, which is so little.”