Friday in Dover could be easiest time to resolve an outstanding court warrant or capias

If you’re wanted on an outstanding warrant or capias from a Delaware court, this Friday may be the easiest time to resolve it.

The state judiciary is hosting another “safe surrender” event Friday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kent County Courthouse, 414 Federal St., Dover, near Legislative Hall.

Along with judges, there will be public defenders, prosecutors, police and probation officers working together in one place to resolve warrants and capiases from any Delaware court.

For people wanted for failure to pay a fine or child support, the event offers a second chance to pay or set up a new payment plan. For those wanted for failing to appear in court, judges will be available to set a new court date. For people with more serious charges, judges are offering leniency and the resources of several agencies to help.

“These events give people a chance to reclaim a part of their lives so they can stop looking over their shoulder,” said Justice of the Peace Court Chief Magistrate Alan Davis. “Judges are not looking to simply inflict punishment. They are looking for solutions, and events like this give us an opportunity to make that clear.”

Davis told a story about meeting a man in Wilmington who said he hadn’t had a driver’s license for about 25 years because he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a serious traffic offense. The man thought if he went to the Division of Motor Vehicles, he would be arrested and sent to jail.

“This is an opportunity to take something that’s hanging over your head and handle it in a safe environment. While there are no promises and this is not amnesty, you may be able to get your entire case resolved,” Davis said.

In Delaware, there are about 50,000 outstanding warrants and capiases, said Roger Roof, Justice of the Peace Court operations manager.

He said about 55% are for failure to pay a fine or child support.

Some people are wanted on multiple warrants or capiases.

Wilmington ‘safe surrender’ event cleared about 800 cases

At the Wilmington program in May, 449 people attended and the courts cleared about 800 warrants and capiases.

Davis said a man who now lives in Florida heard about the event from relatives and flew to Delaware to resolve his case.

“He had such a great experience, he told his son to go to the program before it was over that day to handle an outstanding capias his son had,” Davis said.

While this is not amnesty, Davis expects the vast majority of those who participate will leave the courthouse with their warrant or capias cleared.

However, judgments will be on a case-by-case basis.

If a person is facing a warrant for a violent felony, they may be taken into custody, but this event gives the wanted person a chance to address their case in a collaborative environment, not just with the courts, but with the entire justice system.

At the May event, Davis said about 10 people were detained by police.

What to expect at the event Friday, Nov. 3

When people arrive at the Kent County Courthouse, they will check in and be asked questions about their case and then be directed to the jury services room, Roof said.

In that room, they will receive a piece of paper directing them to the appropriate courtroom to speak to a judge to try to resolve the warrant or capias.

Participants will be allowed to bring one person to accompany them in the courthouse.

Nearby at The Green, civic organizations, churches and state agencies will have information on other resources available to assist people.

Will more ‘safe surrender’ events be held?

No new “safe surrender” events are planned yet, but more could be held in Wilmington and Dover.

Because of a lack of space at the Sussex County Courthouse, no programs are being considered there, Davis said.

However, people can always turn themselves in at the court where the outstanding warrant or capias was issued, or after regular court hours, at 24-hour courts in each county: Justice of the Peace Court 11 in New Castle, Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover, and Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown.

One of the main differences at the safe surrender event is that a police liaison will be available to work with a person on a possible plea in some cases like a speeding ticket, so the case could be resolved that day instead of having to report to court on another day, Roof said.

For more information, see the Delaware Judiciary’s safe surrender web page, courts.delaware.gov/safesurrender.

