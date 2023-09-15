Friday evening news briefing: Man killed by dogs in 'frenzy' named

Good evening. A man has been killed trying to protect his elderly mother from two dogs in the latest of a spate of attacks. Also, the White House breaks its silence on Hunter Biden’s indictment.

‘XL Bully’ dog attack victim named

A man killed by what police believe to be two American XL Bully dogs in a “frenzied” attack has been named. Ian Price was mauled to death as he tried to protect his elderly mother from the animals after seeing they had broken into her garden, which is opposite his. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and having dogs dangerously out of control. The incident is the most recent in a spate of attacks by XL Bully dogs in the Birmingham area, which has prompted Rishi Sunak to announce he will ban the breed by the end of the year.

Ian Price who was killed in a dog attack in Stonnall, near Walsall

Russian commander killed in combat

The commander of an “elite” Russian regiment, Vasily Popov, has been killed, top war analysts believe. The 247th Guards Air Assault (VDV) Regiment leader has been killed in combat as units are ground down in key areas, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said. Roland Oliphant and Julian Simmonds bring you their latest dispatch from the front line, where they report Ukrainian troops are taking Russian territory tree by tree after a critical tactical shift. It comes as a Donetsk village recaptured by Ukraine has been reduced to rubble after weeks of intense fighting with Russian forces.

Sara Sharif’s relatives appear in court

Sara Sharif was found lying face up under a blanket in a bunk bed, a court has heard. The girl’s father Urfan Sharif, 41, stepmother Beinash Batool, 29, and uncle Faisal Malik, 28, appeared in court for the first time, after flying back to the UK from Pakistan on Wednesday. All three have been accused of the murder of the 10-year-old and have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child. Police officers found Sara fully clothed, face up with her hands on her front underneath a blanket, a court heard. The defendants did not enter any pleas to the two charges.

Beinash Batool, stepmother of Sara Shariff being driven from Guildford Magistrates court - Beinash Batool, stepmother of Sara Shariff being driven from Guildford Magistrates court

Watch | US airport security workers have been caught on camera apparently riffling through passengers’ bags. Footage shows the moment Miami International Airport workers allegedly stole cash and other items from passengers’ luggage. One passenger claimed $600 in cash was stolen. Three employees have been arrested following the incident.

Pictured: Lizards invade Grand Prix track

Lizard on the track at the Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen was forced to swerve out of the way of a track-invading lizard during first practice of the Singapore Grand Prix. A race engineer was heard joking “maybe Godzilla had a kid” as the scene unfolded.

World news: Rubiales must stay away from Hermoso

Luis Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Jenni Hermoso at a court hearing over his actions during the World Cup final. Rubiales, who resigned as president of the national football federation (RFEF) is accused of sexually assaulting the Spain forward by kissing her following the team’s victory. Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing. He continues to assert that she consented to the kiss - which the player denies. Spain’s women’s players are preparing to boycott their next two matches as they demand major changes in the Spanish game.

John Kirby: ‘Joe Biden’s head is with his family’

Retired US Admiral John Kirby - Dermot Tatlow

The senior White House official breaks the administration’s silence after Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges.

The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest team have travelled to the US, where they are visiting key military locations, interviewing top political figures, and hosting a live event at the British Embassy in Washington. Follow the latest here.

Business news: Ban on no-fault evictions to be delayed

Michael Gove’s bill to protect renters is unlikely to see the light of day before the year is out, Ruby Hinchliffe reports. Swathes of backbench MPs are fervently opposed to the bill, and while the Levelling Up Secretary’s team is confident a second reading will happen before the beginning of November, industry sources say Number 10 is “less confident”. If the second reading does not happen before the King’s Speech on November 7, it will be carried over into next year.

