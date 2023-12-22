Friday evening news briefing: Police launch investigation into Alex Batty's alleged abduction
Good evening. Greater Manchester police have launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty. Elsewhere, drivers have been urged to avoid travelling until after 6pm on Friday due to travel delays.
Greater Manchester Police have launched a criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty. Alex returned to the UK on Saturday to be reunited with his family in Oldham, Lancashire, six years after disappearing on holiday in Spain.
Drivers face six-hour delays at Dover port
Travellers faced further disruption on planned Christmas getaways after unexpected strike action on Thursday led to delays at French border controls on Friday. The Port of Dover has warned against anyone travelling to the ferry terminal without a booking.
Sunak won’t reduce migration after visa rules backdown, say Tory MPs
Backbench MPs voiced “disappointment” and “alarm” after the Home Office announced it was watering down plans to sharply increase the minimum salary required to bring a spouse or partner to the UK.
Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Crime | A new Banksy artwork that appeared on a street in south London was taken down within an hour of the artist verifying the piece was a genuine installation.
Storm Pia | Woman killed by falling Christmas tree
Money | Owner of constipated cat paid nearly £40 for a call
Prague | Shooter ‘killed newborn baby and her father’
Guardian | Staff fear for pets in work from home crackdown
St. Albans | Cathedral forced to evacuate after 2,000 candles set off fire alarm
Watch: BMW repurposed into rocket launcher by Ukrainian forces
A black model of the German car was filmed launching a salvo of missiles at enemy positions near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Comment and analysis
Robin Aitken | The BBC has exposed the sinister face of woke
Robert Clark | The West’s enemies have a new weapon
Henry Hill | The Government has just reminded us how poor Britain really is
James Price | If we can’t travel home for Christmas, Britain really is a helpless country
Your views | ‘The trans movement is a Trojan horse designed to confuse children’
World news: Israel blows up ‘subterranean city’ in Gaza where Oct 7 massacre was hatched
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said it discovered “terrorist infrastructure” below Palestine Square in the city centre with lengthy tunnels, hiding places and offices belonging to Hamas’s senior military and political leaders.
Aerial footage released by the IDF late on Thursday night showed a series of explosions, destroying the underground infrastructure.
Feature of the day
Sick of Strictly? Here’s your alternative Christmas Day viewing guide
Finding the bland offerings on terrestrial TV a little uninspiring this year? Our critic Michael Hogan has some suggestions.
Business news: Britain at risk of recession as growth revised down
New ONS figures show that the economy shrank between July and September.
The figures reveal the impact of high interest rates on UK households and will serve as a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who at the start of the year made expanding the economy one of his five key pledges.
Live markets news: German property prices plummet as housing bubble bursts - latest updates
Editor’s choice
Sophie Ellis-Bextor | ‘I thought I might become a laughing stock’
Katie Morley | ‘My whirlwind year winning back £2.4m of your money – and uncovering some scandalous behaviour’
Health | ‘I was told I couldn’t have children – our baby girl is a Christmas miracle’
Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Football | How Declan Rice has transformed Arsenal
Women’s Football | What it is like to be a female trailblazer
European Super League | Arsenal and Liverpool issue snub
Women’s Rugby | Best 30 players in Britain right now
Ben Young | ‘English rugby is always obsessed with the next big thing’
Three things for you
Fashion | The last-minute high street gift guide
Health | How to stop Christmas food from ruining your sleep
Review | Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: the most numbingly moronic film of 2023