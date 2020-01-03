Friday evening news briefing: UK troops 'at risk' after assassination of Iran's General Qassim Soleimani

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Fears for British troops after Iran chief's assassination

British troops in Iraq are at greater risk after the US airstrike that killed Iran's military chief, a former Foreign Office minister has warned, as the US embassy in Baghdad urges Americans to leave Iraq. Former Middle East minister Alistair Burt said the drone attack which killed General Qassim Soleimani was "extremely serious". Donald Trump has defended his decision to assassinate Soleimani, who he said was responsible for "thousands" of American deaths and "plotting to kill many more". By the time of his tweet, it had already emerged US lawmakers were not told in advance of the attack. The killing has prompted the leader of Iran-backed militia Hizbollah in Lebanon to issue a call to "resistance fighters" around the world to punish those responsible. Scroll down this article for a video showing mourners chanting "death to America" after the attack.

As Charles Lister explains here, the killing of Qassim Soleimani is one of the biggest developments in the Middle East for decades - far eclipsing the deaths of Bin Laden or Baghdadi in terms of strategic significance and implications. But who was Qassim Soleimani? Josh White profiles the shadowy general who undermined Washington for decades. Josie Ensor outlines the range of possible targets for Iran's "crushing revenge". At home, here is why petrol prices are set to rise in the wake of the attack. And read this analysis by Defence Editor Con Coughlin on why Soleimani's death has shown Iran it cannot strike with impunity.

Ethical veganism is belief protected by law, judge rules

An employment tribunal has ruled ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and therefore protected by law. Jordi Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing. But at the tribunal in Norwich today, Judge Robin Postle ruled ethical veganism should be protected under the Equality Act 2010. The ruling comes amid news guests at Sunday's Golden Globes hoping to enjoy caviar or steak will be disappointed. For the first time, the glitzy film and TV awards ceremony has adopted an all-vegan menu.

Couple won lottery days before son got cancer all-clear

All John and Allison McDonald wanted for Christmas was the news their son would be free from cancer after a year-long battle with the disease. Yet the couple, from Stockton on Tees, must have felt all their festive seasons of goodwill had come at once when they found out they had won a £2 million lottery jackpot - then found out three days later that 15-year-old Ewan had been given the all-clear. Read on for their incredible story.

Video: Teenager films battle against wildfires at home

The crackling and thunder of the fire was deafening, the air was thick with smoke. An ominous red glow shrouded everything as 19-year-old India McDonell and her father Shaun fought desperately to save their property in Goongerah, a rural hamlet in Victoria, Australia. In must-watch footage, Ms McDonell captured some of the five-hour battle on her GoPro. The video shows the flames within arm's length of her home.

'Lucky' coins fine | A Chinese airline passenger who threw coins into a plane engine while boarding in a bid to ensure a safe journey has been ordered to pay 120,000 yuan (£13,115) in compensation to the airline. Lu Chao, 28, who was flying with Lucky Air, was ordered to pay the fine after the flight had to be cancelled to search for the coins. Details here.

'Rebadging jobs' | The apprenticeship levy scheme has been accused of "descending into farce" by an education think tank. Half of the £2.4 billion raised since the scheme was introduced in April 2017 has been spent on "fake" apprenticeships, according to a new report from Education and Skills. Read on for what the think tank's director has said.