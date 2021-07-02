Friday evening UK news briefing: Germany to relax quarantine for double-jabbed Britons, says Angela Merkel

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Angela Merkel has said Germany will soon relax requirements for fully-vaccinated Britons to quarantine.

During her last visit to the UK as Chancellor, where she has also met with the Queen, Ms Merkel held a joint press conference with Boris Johnson at Chequers.

The German chancellor said: "In the foreseeable future, those who have had double-jabs will be able to travel again without quarantine."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister added that there is "no reason" why Britons would be excluded from the EU's travel passport scheme because they had received AstraZeneca Covid-19 doses made in India.

Meanwhile, it looks like Greece and Spain could be kept off the UK's travel green list in what would be a huge disappointment for Britons still hoping for a summer holiday.



Meanwhile, it looks like Greece and Spain could be kept off the UK's travel green list in what would be a huge disappointment for Britons still hoping for a summer holiday.

Analysis by former British Airways strategy chief Robert Boyle, which claims to have deciphered the algorithm used by the Government's scientists to decide which countries are safe for travel, has identified 22 destinations as having better or similar figures in all the categories than places currently classed as green.

Greece and Spain fail to make the cut. Read the countries that do.

Matt Hancock's affair may have cost us, say Tory MPs

Conservative MPs pointed the finger at Matt Hancock's affair for the party's loss of the Batley and Spen by-election, after Labour's Kim Leadbeater pipped the Tories by 323 votes to win today. Yet Camilla Tominey analyses how it is actually the flailing Prime Minister who has lost touch with the British public and is driving voters away. With 35pc of the vote, the result marks the worst performance for Labour in the constituency since its creation in 1983. These charts show the party's declining vote share and majorities. Gordon Rayner analyses how the victory will keep Sir Keir Starmer's rivals at bay for now, but sets out how the Labour leader could face a challenge next year, if not earlier.



PS: some breaking news: Senior minister Michael Gove and his journalist wife Sarah Vine are to split after almost 20 years of marriage.

Meet British tennis' newest star as Murray awaits tie

Hype around British tennis prospects is never hard to find, but in the case of Emma Raducanu it is surely justified. After her stunning victory over Marketa Vondrousova, Molly McElwee profiles the motocross-loving model student - and next big thing in British tennis. Sir Andy Murray will begin his third round tie after British men's No 1 Dan Evans' match. Oliver Brown has described Murray's second coming as gloriously pointless - and sets out why we must savour every moment. Follow Murray's match here. The Duchess of Cambridge joined the crowd on one of the outer courts earlier. Tamara Abraham analyses her new outfit formula that's perfect for a "low summer" Wimbledon.

At a glance: Coronavirus evening briefing

Also in the news: Today's other headlines

Hero skateboarders tackle murder suspect | A 60-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a "random and unprovoked assault" in central London. The victim was found injured following the incident in Oxford Circus, near to Regent Street, at around 8pm on Thursday and died in hospital. Police are searching for two hero skateboarders who helped tackle the suspect, who is under arrest. Read on for details.

Around the world: No 10 condemns toppling of statues

Statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria have been ripped down in Canada amid mounting anger over the discovery of unmarked graves near former boarding schools belonging to more than 1,000 Indigenous children. Downing Street today condemned the protesters' attack on the statues after they gathered outside the Manitoba legislative building in Winnipeg on Thursday. Read about after the discovery of 182 unmarked graves near a former boarding school in British Columbia.

Friday big-read

'Parliament shouldn't make women choose between being a good parent and a good MP'

Stella Creasy with her daughter in the House of Commons - House Of Commons

As she faces the prospect of having to take early maternity leave, Stella Creasy asks why our political system does not follow the laws it sets for others when it comes to having babies

Read her full article

Comment and analysis

Editor's choice

Business and money briefing

UK risks slipping behind | Eurozone economies could come out of the pandemic in better shape than they went into it even as the UK struggles to recover the growth lost through lockdowns, HSBC has warned.

Sport briefing

Euro 2020 | What do we know about Ukraine and how can England beat them in their quarter-final on Saturday? Read the analysis of Ukranian football expert Andrew Todos and former Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who masterminded a win over Ukraine at Euro 2016. The Telegraph’s writers set out who Gareth Southgate should pick in his starting XI. Follow Spain's quarter-final against Switzerland here while two tournament favourites clash at 8pm as Italy take on Belgium.

Three things for tonight

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Beyond the Fringe | The world's comedians usually flock to Edinburgh every August for the Festival Fringe. But this year, uncertainty over social distancing in Scotland has left comics and venues alike in the lurch. Tristram Fane Saunders examines this summer's best comedy festivals – that are not in Scotland.