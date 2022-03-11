Friday’s fatal shooting outside a nightclub was Columbus’ fifth police shooting of 2022

An off-duty Columbus police officer who killed a man while working security at a nearby gas station has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

The officer, identified as Ryan Vardman by county coroner Buddy Bryan, reportedly saw someone shooting outside of a nearby club on Armour Road. Police said the shooter refused to drop his weapon, and the officer fired and killed the man, later identified by authorities as Alonzo Carter, 32.

In 2017, Vardman hit and killed a murder suspect after a chase on Cussetta Road.

Friday morning’s shooting was one of five involving police this year in Columbus, and the first fatal one:

On Jan. 5, an officer shot into a fleeing vehicle after giving verbal commands for the driver to stop, police reported. One officer had minor injuries after the car accelerated towards them.

After a car chase on Jan. 6, an officer shot a suspect in the leg after he fired at police.

On Feb. 7, an officer fired into a stolen vehicle, wounding two of three teenagers that were arrested after abandoning the car and going to the hospital.

On March 5, Sgt. Jeremy Hattaway fired back after a wave of gunfire from three teenage suspects fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He was shot in the arm and two suspects sustained minor injuries.

The Columbus Police Department declined to comment on ongoing investigations into these incidents or about its protocol for off-duty officers.

According to Georgia’s “rules and regulations,” officers requesting off-duty police employment must submit a formal request to the Department of Public Safety. The assignment must not present a conflict of interest, interfere with the officer’s current duties or go outside regular expectations of police duty.

The public safety commissioner at any time can revoke authorization for officers to work off-duty.