If it's Friday, it's a fish fry

Feb. 28—If there's one thing this area is known for this this time of year it's Friday fish frys, especially during Lent.

You don't have to go far to find one. Churches especially are geared up for this, likely planning for many months. One, Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron (202 Fourth St. NW, Byron) has the reputation of being among the best. Now in its 27th year, they serve every Friday during Lent and will continue this year through March 22. They serve from 5-7 p.m.

Not only do the parishioners come in droves but so do the surrounding communities. In fact I was told of one lady from Iowa and another from Kentucky who plan their Mayo check-ups when this event takes place.

Mike Jensen and Lonny Lambert have been involved in planning and executing this delicious fish fry for years. It's an effort that involves close to 50 volunteers who shop, prepare, cook, serve and clean up. Among the army of volunteers are the Parish Council of Catholic Women, Knights of Columbus, church youth and friends and family.

Among the first and most important duties is ordering the fish. "We order roughly 1,800 pounds of Alaskan Pollock from Fareway Foods and generally use 350 pounds a week for 400 meals," Jensen says. Over the course of the five weeks, that amounts to about 2,000 meals. The most they ever served on just one Friday, pre-pandemic, was 856.

Says Lambert: "Ed Robinet who started this event in 1997 would not believe those numbers".

Interestingly, the pandemic didn't stop the fish fry from happening, Instead church members began offering drive-up dinners, an effort that is still in place. It's very quick and efficient. Customers drive in, place their order, pay and their dinner is waiting as they get to the pick-up area. "It's a new normal but it works very well, about 40% of customers use this service." says Lambert.

So what's the menu and the cost? The fish, either baked or fried (which has a secret batter), potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, tartar sauce and bread. Dessert is also included. Since it's an all-you-can-eat dinner, for dine-in customers volunteers walk around the hall with platters of fish for seconds, even thirds. (You should probably skip lunch.)

Not a fan of fish but still want to adhere to the church's meatless Friday restrictions? There are options. Mac and cheese and PB and J sandwiches. Also not to be missed are the home-baked desserts which include cookies, cupcakes, pies and cakes. Save room.

Cost varies. Adult meals are $18, seniors $16, a child's meal $10 (under age 12). An adult mac and cheese dinner is $10, while the child's mac and cheese and PB and J sandwich are $5. A discount 10-meal punch card is also offered for $150.

For the drive-up, the fish meal is $16. Mac and cheese or the sandwich $10. There is no pre-ordering.

As popular as these are around the Midwest, how did fish frys come about?

Thank the Catholic German and Polish immigrants who settled around Milwaukee in the 1860s. Not allowed meat on Fridays, they cooked up their catch from Lake Michigan. It became so popular it quickly spread.

Interestingly, the menu has remained pretty much the same over the years, both in churches and restaurants. The type of fish varies. Popular choices are pollock, cod, haddock and walleye. These events are more than just a meal — they've become a popular tradition. Make plans to go.

Many local restaurants offer fish frys, also on Fridays. Here are a few, by all means not all, options available:

* Brothers Bar and Grill, 812 Broadway S.

* Pappy's Place, 1635 W. U.S. Highway 52.

* Mess Hall Tavern and Grill (VFW Post 1215), 2775 43rd St. NW.

* Charlie's Eatery and Pub, 1654 Highway 52 (Hillcrest Shopping Center).

* Chester's Kitchen and Bar, Galleria at University Square.

* Canadian Honker, 1203 Second St.

* Hollandberry, 214 N. Broadway.

* Roosters Barn and Grill, 2280 Superior Drive NW.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'.

life@postbulletin.com

.