Friday Football Fever: Denver North Vikings vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs
The Denver North Vikings took the trip down I-25 to take on the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs. The Vikings shutout the Bulldogs in a 41-0 win.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
The Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received the go-ahead from the FDA and is set to launch this fall. Engadget’s Daniel Cooper tried it earlier this year and had “nothing but praise for” the luxury smart scale when trying it earlier this year, although he also described its $400 price tag as “mad money” to pay for an extravagance many of us won’t need.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
CDs are tools you can use to save money and earn a higher interest rate. Learn how CDs work and how to use them to boost your savings.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
There was also a lot of talk around Tornado Cash as the two founders behind the crypto mixer were charged on Wednesday by U.S. federal agencies. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Erik Svenson, co-founder, president and chief financial officer at Blockstream, a bitcoin and blockchain-focused infrastructure firm. The company was founded in 2014 and has its own sidechain technology, Liquid Network, as well as bitcoin mining operations and hardware wallets for Bitcoin and other assets.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.