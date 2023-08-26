Friday Football Fever: Harrison Panthers vs Widefield Gladiators
The Harrison Panthers opened the season on the hunt for the Widefield Gladiators. The Gladiators held strong in a 35-14 win over the Panthers.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
Goldthwait says the disastrous 1988 talking-horse comedy — one of the few members of the infamous Rotten Tomatoes 0% Club — landed him in "comedy jail."
The Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received the go-ahead from the FDA and is set to launch this fall. Engadget’s Daniel Cooper tried it earlier this year and had “nothing but praise for” the luxury smart scale when trying it earlier this year, although he also described its $400 price tag as “mad money” to pay for an extravagance many of us won’t need.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
The Philadelphia Fed president was more cautious than Fed Chair Jerome Powell in how he described the central bank's fight against inflation.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Rolex is expanding its retail footprint by acquiring Bucherer, one of Europe’s largest watch retailers and owner of the Tourneau chain here in the US.