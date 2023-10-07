Friday Football Fever: Lewis Palmer vs. Harrison
The Rangers went on the road to take on the Panthers. The Rangers did not let up in a strong 55-12 win.
The Rangers went on the road to take on the Panthers. The Rangers did not let up in a strong 55-12 win.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.
The new Ford Ranger will receive a hybrid powertrain in numerous global markets, though it's too early to tell if we'll see the truck in the United States.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
The San Francisco-based company, which operates a platform enabling banks and fintech companies to easily develop financial services, has been open about past layoffs. In June, CEO Sankaet Pathak wrote in a blog post that the company had let go of 18% of its workforce as “the current macroeconomic conditions” had begun to impact its clients and platforms, affecting its anticipated growth. Earlier this week, Fintech Business Weekly publisher Jason Mikula posted on X that “one of the company’s largest clients, Mercury, gave notice of non-renewal & plans to move directly to Evolve.”
The blond bombshell, 56, has found "freedom" in no longer spending hours getting glam. But is this the start of the "natural beauty revolution"? An expert tells Yahoo that the marriage between stars and self-improvement through makeup and cosmetics has been around "as long as there's been celebrity culture."
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
October's first trading week ended with a twist after Wall Street reversed earlier losses and surged to the closing bell.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
Just like the Pathfinder, it looks like the Nissan Rogue is adding a Rock Creek off-road trim to its lineup.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Teachers and healthcare workers swear by these comfy kicks: 'Like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions.'
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.