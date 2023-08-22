Friday Football Fever Preview: Pine Creek Eagles

TechCrunch

Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said. Dipp was launched three years ago to automate much of that workflow, and allow marketing and design teams to collaborate more effectively, while focusing on their own performance metrics.