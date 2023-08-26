Friday Football Fever: Rampart Rams vs Cornado Cougars
The Rampart Rams went on the road to take on the Cornado Cougars. In their first game of the season Rampart put on a show of force in a 48-6 win.
The Rampart Rams went on the road to take on the Cornado Cougars. In their first game of the season Rampart put on a show of force in a 48-6 win.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seems to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a skill that no other female gymnast has bothered attempting.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Roku? Apple TV? Nope! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is where it's at, and it's over 50% off.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
The Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received the go-ahead from the FDA and is set to launch this fall. Engadget’s Daniel Cooper tried it earlier this year and had “nothing but praise for” the luxury smart scale when trying it earlier this year, although he also described its $400 price tag as “mad money” to pay for an extravagance many of us won’t need.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is expanding its in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing development work with three new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts valued at more than $3 million combined. One contract, for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), is focused on developing a new type of antenna based on an emerging field called “quantum field theory,” that has promising applications for defense customers and in the energy sector. The second, also for the USSF, is looking at developing and printing low-cost CubeSats engineered to withstand harsh radiation environments, such as in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).
The Diamond Dazzle Stik is for all of us lazy girlies out there who love Tide-To-Go.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."