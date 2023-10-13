Friday Forecast
Few storms south. Still warm and humid. Highs near 90.
This chic and versatile top will get you through the remainder of summer and carry you well into fall.
These Phillies seem to have landed on something that works in the postseason, and their roster features some bold tendencies worth noticing.
It has been a long time coming, but Microsoft's near-two year attempt to buy gaming giant Activision is finally happening, after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted a restructured proposal that addresses the CMA's concerns about Microsoft dominating the cloud gaming market. The crux of Microsoft's concession to get the deal over the line lies squarely in Activision's cloud-streaming rights, which rather than being sold to Microsoft, will in fact go to Ubisoft. The French video game publisher will garner Activision's cloud-streaming rights for all PC and console games for the next 15 years, though this will only apply to markets outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
When New York City received a record-high rainfall of 6 to 8 inches on Sept. 29, much of the city’s mass transit system ground to a halt. This is just a taste of what the future holds for the country’s largest transit system, due to climate change, according to a new report.
Starlink is set to launch a satellite-based texting service in 2024 that will grow to include voice and data in the coming years.
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.
Serious savings abound on Hanes, Puma, Gap, Levi's, Adidas and more.
Logitech has revealed a set of buttons and triggers that can be used with Sony's upcoming PS5 accessibility controller.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
When Didi created an autonomous vehicle subsidiary in 2020, the venture was seen as a Chinese counterpart to Uber's AV unit. Didi's AV unit remained in the shadow during Beijing's data security probe into its parent firm, but it has finally weathered the storm, now freshly pumped with financing. Previously backed by SoftBank, Didi Autonomous Driving announced today that it will receive up to $149 million in funding from two investors affiliated with the municipal government of Guangzhou, a southern Chinese metropolis: GAC Group’s wholly owned subsidiary GAC Capital and Guangzhou Development District Investment Group.
It will make production, but will it be sold in the United States? Still to be determined.
Stocks have started to get their mojo back in October, leaving inflation data as the main hurdle to overcome for investors getting more positive on the outlook for the rest of 2023.
Microsoft says Chinese state-backed hackers are exploiting a "critical"-rated zero-day vulnerability in Atlassian software to break into customer systems. The technology giant’s threat intelligence team said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it has observed a nation-state threat actor it calls Storm-0062 exploiting a recently disclosed critical flaw in Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server. Microsoft has previously identified Storm-0062 as a China-based state-sponsored hacker.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
A new rule proposed by the FTC targets hidden and "bogus" fees businesses often add onto their services at checkout, aiming to do away with the deceptive practices.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
The Kia union is seeking a minimum basic monthly pay increase, more performance pay, and a 4-day work week.
"House of Villains" pits reality TV's baddest of the bad boys and girls in a knockdown, drag-out competition show.