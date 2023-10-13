Friday Forecast

TechCrunch

It has been a long time coming, but Microsoft's near-two year attempt to buy gaming giant Activision is finally happening, after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted a restructured proposal that addresses the CMA's concerns about Microsoft dominating the cloud gaming market. The crux of Microsoft's concession to get the deal over the line lies squarely in Activision's cloud-streaming rights, which rather than being sold to Microsoft, will in fact go to Ubisoft. The French video game publisher will garner Activision's cloud-streaming rights for all PC and console games for the next 15 years, though this will only apply to markets outside the European Economic Area (EEA).