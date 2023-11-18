Friday Gameday: Del Oro vs. Rocklin

TechCrunch

In less than 24 hours, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship to space for the second time. SpaceX will start its live webcast tomorrow around 35 minutes prior to liftoff and will be hosting the video on its website and on its social media page on X (SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s other company). Around two hours prior to launch, SpaceX’s flight director will verify the go ahead for propellant loading.