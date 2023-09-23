Friday Gameday: El Camino vs. Rio Americano
Rio Americano blanked El Camino 42-0.
'Tis the season for a full slate of Hallmark holiday movies, which will launch Oct. 20.
Messi exited Inter Miami's last match in some discomfort.
iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.
Solo Stove is offering coupons that should work across its entire site. They stack on top of other discounts, meaning that the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (usually $400) can be yours for $230.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
A plurality of Americans think Biden should not be impeached (42%) or removed from office (45%).
Score over 50% off the nifty Bluetooth FM transmitter that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers. It's one of Amazon's hidden gems!
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
Plan A, a carbon accounting and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) reporting platform for corporations, has raised $27 million in a Series A round of funding led by U.S. VC giant Lightspeed Venture partners. Technically the funding is an extension of a $10 million Series A round it announced nearly two years ago, meaning for all intents and purposes this is the closing of a $37 million Series A round, taking its total raised to $42 million across its six year history.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's 40% off right now.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Roland's free updates for the TR-8S and TR-6S drum machines add CR-78 percussion sounds and the ability to craft 808 bass lines.
The European Union (EU) is providing €352 million ($378 million) in funding to support green transport infrastructure, and Tesla will get a large chunk of that money.