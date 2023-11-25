Friday Gameday: Escalon vs. Patterson

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak as they recap Week 10 by reacting to some of the hottest takes that were thrown around the NFL media space so far this week. But first, the duo discuss a few of the funniest stories from the weekend, including the Jaguars players admitting they didn't know what they were doing against the 49ers on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers setting an unlikely return date and the Bills melting down and placing 12 men on the field to hand the Broncos a win on Monday night. Next, Charles and Ben grade some hot takes from NFL media personalities on how hot they really are: Mike Greenberg claims Josh Allen is the new Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson, Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to fire Brandon Staley, Stephen A. Smith thinks Patriots fans are ready to fire Bill Belichick and Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud is now the frontrunner for MVP. During the pod, the duo also react live to the firing of Bills OC Ken Dorsey. Charles and Ben finish off the show by taking a look at the AFC playoff picture and predicting how it will play out going forward. They both think the Steelers are fraudulent and expect the Bengals to pull ahead by the end of the season.