Friday Gameday: Escalon vs. Patterson
Escalon defeats Patterson 36-35.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm-parent firm One97 Communications Friday at a loss of about 40% on the high-profile investment it made more than five years ago. The investment giant -- which sold a stake worth $36 million in Paytm in 2021, at a profit -- sold its remainder position on Friday for $121.6 million, according to disclosure by the local Indian stock exchange. Berkshire secured a return of less than $160 million on its ~$260 million investment in Paytm.
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.
Can these well-known companies be the market darlings of 2024?
The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
Mariah Carey might proclaim, "It's time!" but respondents to a new Yahoo/YouGov survey say the jump from Halloween to happy holidays happens too quickly.
In less than 24 hours, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship to space for the second time. SpaceX will start its live webcast tomorrow around 35 minutes prior to liftoff and will be hosting the video on its website and on its social media page on X (SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s other company). Around two hours prior to launch, SpaceX’s flight director will verify the go ahead for propellant loading.
The Clippers star has been fined more than $100,000 over the last six years for criticizing refs.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
Upsets, brawls, a rough game for Victor Wembanyama. This night had everything.
Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak as they recap Week 10 by reacting to some of the hottest takes that were thrown around the NFL media space so far this week. But first, the duo discuss a few of the funniest stories from the weekend, including the Jaguars players admitting they didn't know what they were doing against the 49ers on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers setting an unlikely return date and the Bills melting down and placing 12 men on the field to hand the Broncos a win on Monday night. Next, Charles and Ben grade some hot takes from NFL media personalities on how hot they really are: Mike Greenberg claims Josh Allen is the new Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson, Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to fire Brandon Staley, Stephen A. Smith thinks Patriots fans are ready to fire Bill Belichick and Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud is now the frontrunner for MVP. During the pod, the duo also react live to the firing of Bills OC Ken Dorsey. Charles and Ben finish off the show by taking a look at the AFC playoff picture and predicting how it will play out going forward. They both think the Steelers are fraudulent and expect the Bengals to pull ahead by the end of the season.