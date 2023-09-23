Friday Gameday: Grant vs. McClatchy

TechCrunch

Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.