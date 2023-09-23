Friday Gameday: Placer vs. Rio Linda

TechCrunch

Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping offstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends, as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.