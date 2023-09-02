Friday Gameday: River City vs. Del Campo
See highlights from the game between River City High School and Del Campo.
See highlights from the game between River City High School and Del Campo.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
This on-the-go gaming powerhouse is more in-demand than ever.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
The biggest news stories this morning: JLab's insanely small wireless earbuds fit on a keyring, Philips Hue gets into home surveillance with its new Secure cameras, Our verdict on 'Starfield'.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
Nintendo just announced its plans to release a special edition Mario-themed Switch.