Friday Gameday Top Plays of Week 3

X's recently updated privacy policy informed its users it would now collect biometric data as well as users' job and education history, Bloomberg spotted earlier this week. The change was noticed by Alex Ivanovs of Stackdiary, who has a history of finding notable updates in the terms of service of tech companies, having previously found AI-related updates in Brave and Zoom. As Ivanovs points out, X owner Elon Musk has ambitions to enter the AI market with another company, xAI.