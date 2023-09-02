Friday Gameday: Vanden vs. Vista Del Lago
See highlights from the game between Vanden High and Vista Del Lago.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
The biggest news stories this morning: JLab's insanely small wireless earbuds fit on a keyring, Philips Hue gets into home surveillance with its new Secure cameras, Our verdict on 'Starfield'.
The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
Nintendo just announced its plans to release a special edition Mario-themed Switch.
After more than a decade since the last brand-new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings a lot of exciting updates to Nintendo's classic sidescroller and based on our preview, it's going to be a blast.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ was a surprise hit when it launched last summer, breathing new life into the old-school 2D beat-em-up formula. Now there’s some new paid DLC to entice players back into the sewers. The ‘Dimension Shellshock’ update was released today and brings new characters and a new game mode.
The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.