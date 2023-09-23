Friday Gameday: Yuba City vs. Roseville
Roseville wins 36-22.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
In such a pivotal matchup of contrasting styles, both fighters have realistic paths to victory.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
The European Commission has imposed a €376.36 million ($400 million) fine on Intel for blocking the sales of devices powered by its competitors' x86 CPUs.
We kick off our 2023-24 draft tiers with the fantasy defensemen!
Ubisoft just confirmed that ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 3’ is on the way, though development hasn’t started yet. Creative Director for ‘The Division 2,’ Julian Gerighty, has been named Executive Director for the entire franchise.
Experts say that the days when everyone was getting the same message are gone, and that's a good thing.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
A plurality of Americans think Biden should not be impeached (42%) or removed from office (45%).
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
President Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky both warned that letting Russia win in Ukraine would embolden other despots. But key figures, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, weren’t in the audience.
Why does it seem like everyone online thinks every piece of content needs to cater specifically to them?