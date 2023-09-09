Friday Half Full: The SWFL native dominating college football
Fox 4's Chris Earl walks through Fort Myers native Deion Sanders' career as he now dominates as a coach.
Fox 4's Chris Earl walks through Fort Myers native Deion Sanders' career as he now dominates as a coach.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Do you believe?
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us exclusively that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, may not be labeling its ads properly.
Unprecedented flooding from extreme rainfall events on multiple continents around the world has left dozens dead and displaced thousands since the start of September.
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.