Chilly evening, temperatures could reach freezing mark overnight

Chilly, temperatures will fall through the 40s to the upper 30s this evening. Decreasing clouds late will allow temperatures to fall below the freezing mark tonight and even down into the mid to upper 20s in spots.

Easter weekend will be bright, pleasant, and nice for yard work, and hunting for Easter eggs! Expect cold mornings around freezing this weekend but sunny days with highs reaching the mid-50s on Saturday and around 60 degrees on Easter Sunday.

Warmer days are ahead next week, get the very latest on the forecast on Channel 11 News.

