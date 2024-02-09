Friday is the last day to register to vote for NC March primary
While the school district deals with a pay crisis among employees, it is paying a full year's salary to have the former superintendent stop working.
While the school district deals with a pay crisis among employees, it is paying a full year's salary to have the former superintendent stop working.
O'Brien was hired as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in January.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
2023 was the year social networks realized that they were sitting on massive troves of data. After talking to several third-party developers who built apps and services on top of these larger social networks, we learned that there are mixed feelings among the developers about building experiences around social networks. While they are excited about the rise of decentralized networks, some of them haven't seen enough incentives to build out new apps.
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has forged a deal with a sports betting operator, BetMGM, the companies announced on Friday. The deal, which BetMGM describes as a "strategic partnership" with X, will see the operator becoming X's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner and will introduce access to the betting service on X. Initially, X users in the U.S. will be able to explore the betting odds on pro football, with more professional and college sports to roll out over time.
Devotees say the buttery-soft wonders flatter all body types, and you can even get them with pockets.
We rounded up the best President's Day deals on women’s and men’s clothing and travel and outdoor gear.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Volkswagen's Super Bowl ad highlights its 75-year presence in the United States, from the first Beetle sold here to the ID. Buzz.
More than 66,000 shoppers say this quiet, easy-to-use device helps them breathe easier, especially during winter.
Pagani developed the Huayra R Evo for track use with a 900-horsepower V12 and a long-tail body, and it added a pair of removable roof panels.
If you’re wondering what happens if you can't pay your taxes – don’t panic. There are ways to cope with a big tax bill.
We take a closer look at how the 2023 Toyota Sienna's driver assistance systems work.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
20VC founder Harry Stebbings unveiled his third, and final, offshoot fund called 20PRODUCT that kicks off with $5 million in capital commitments. Similar to his earlier funds, 20SALES and 20GROWTH, 20Product brings together a group of experts that will invest in early-stage founders looking to start, grow and scale their companies. Essentially, it's like having many experienced operators in one line on your cap table, Stebbings told TechCrunch.
The big game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A muscle injury kept Messi from taking part in the friendly against a Hong Kong XI.
Multiple shocks to global supply chains brought about first by the pandemic and more recently by Iran-backed Houthis targeting cargo ships in Red Sea have shown there’s a need for greater resilience in global shipping. Quietly, investors are eyeing up tech platforms for ports and cargo ships, which could prove to be a very savvy investment. Most recently, Portchain — a Danish startup that claims to be a ‘neutral exchange’ for cargo ships and ports, has now raised a $5 million ‘Seed+’ funding round from Angular Ventures.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter