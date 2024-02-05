Friday marks 15 years since disappearance of Stacy Peterson
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson was back in the news and back in a courtroom Monday morning.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
A powerful atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to California for the second week, causing power outages, school closings, flight delays and flash flooding.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
Hopes now rest on a jam-packed week of corporate earnings to keep the rally alive.
Microsoft is teaming up with media website Semafor on a new project that uses ChatGPT to aid in the creation of news stories.
The battery-electric Dodge Charger Daytona debuts March 5, the 2-door fastback expected to launch with with three power levels and a 126-dB exhaust.
Strong economic data has pushed back expectations for a Fed interest rate cut, but Wall Street sees it as an important long-term tailwind for stocks.
A misleading seven second clip of President Biden could reshape Facebook's misinformation policies ahead of the 2024 election, but the platform — and the American electorate — are running out of time. The Oversight Board, the external advisory group that Meta created to review its moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram, issued a decision on Monday concerning a doctored video of Biden that made the rounds on social media last year. The original video showed the president accompanying his granddaughter Natalie Biden to cast her ballot during early voting in the 2022 midterm elections.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
Earl Cureton, who grew up in Detroit and spent three seasons playing for the Pistons, worked as a team community ambassador for the past decade.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Research reveals that nature walks, kimchi and even writing by hand may have serious benefits. Here’s what to know.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
The biggest news stories this morning: Meta’s Reality Labs has its best quarter ever, making a $4 billion loss, Snap is recalling its Pixy drone after battery fire, Niantic is bringing an AR skateboarding game to Apple Vision Pro.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.