Friday Morning 7 Day Forecast

Recommended Stories
- Roll Tide Wire
Alabama is the favorite for 2023 QB Eli Holstein according to On3’s RPM
On3's RPM favors the Tide for four-star QB Eli Holstein
- Hypebae
Universal Standard to Launch Its UltimateS Underwear in 22 Sizes
Universal Standard (US) has unveiled its first-ever underwear line, which will be available in...
- Robb Report
The Pool at This $30 Million LA Mansion Transforms Into a Dance Floor
Offering views from Palos Verdes to Malibu, this oceanfront home is located in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
- Reuters Videos
North Korea's state TV shows ICBM launch
STORY: In a movie-like video released by KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen observing the huge missile being launched from inside a building. Trails of white smoke were seen leaving the missile as it ascended, along with footage taken from a camera onboard the missile.Dubbed the Hwasong-17, the ICBM is the largest liquid-fuelled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher, analysts said.Kim ordered the test because of the "daily-escalating military tension in and around the Korean peninsula" and the "inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war," state media reported.
- The Week
Support for Jackson's confirmation 2nd highest of any SCOTUS nominee
Support for Jackson's confirmation 2nd highest of any SCOTUS nominee
- The Northwestern
USPS orders first mail trucks from Oshkosh Corp. lawmakers probe factory location, limited use of electric motors
The contract calls for Oshkosh Corp. to produce up to 165,000 trucks, about 10% of which are initially planned to be electric.
- WHIO
Wednesday evening forecast: March 23, 2022
Rain tapers into the evening with a few showers still possible overnight.
- TechCrunch
LG Energy increases battery production in the US with $1.4B investment
The move is a clear indication that LG Energy is increasing its presence in the United States. In January, the company said it plans to spend $2.1 billion with General Motors to build a third joint EV battery plant in the U.S. Last year, Stellantis also reached a deal with LG to produce battery cells and modules in North America.
- The Hill
CNN's Toobin: Hawley questions on child porn an appeal 'to the QAnon audience'
CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued questions from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about a ruling she made involving a child pornography case is rooted in a bid to woo supporters of the QAnon conspiracy. "This is about appealing to the Qanon audience," Toobin said Tuesday during CNN's coverage of Jackson's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings. "This cult that is a big presence is Republican party politics now...
- WRTV - Indianapolis Scripps
WRTV News at 7 | March 24, 2022
WRTV News at 7 | March 24, 2022
- BBC
Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 March 2022
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.
- Fox News
'Real Housewives of New York City' getting reboot treatment by Bravo
"Real Housewives of New York City" is returning, with a few major changes. On Wednesday, Bravo confirmed with Fox News Digital that they’re currently "rebooting and recasting" the series for the upcoming season.
- Yahoo Entertainment
Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe on 'The Lost City'
Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe talk to Yahoo Entertainment about their new movie, The Lost City.
- Hello Beautiful
Red Carpet Rundown: Melanin Took Over The Vanity Fair And Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Red Carpet
Another day, another red carpet event in LaLa Land
- Military.com
Marines Can Have Longer Hair, Wear Different Color Socks Under New Uniform Changes
According to a statement from the Corps announcing the changes, the goal is to "positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion."
- POPSUGAR
Fans Think Abby From "Turning Red" Is Boo From "Monster's Inc."
There is so much fans loved about "Turning Red" - the boyband nostalgia, wholesome teen friendships, the honest take on the awkwardness of puberty, and the list continues. In Mei's loyal group of quirky friends, it's hard to miss Abby Park, the fun-loving and chaotic Korean-Canadian friend beloved for her passion and theatrics.
- Shape
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Serum Repaired My Split Ends In Just One Month
Now I see why Garner said the product changed her hair “more than anything else, ever.”
- Shape
Lily Collins Said Her Emily in Paris Heels Landed Her at the Podiatrist 'Every Week'
Navigating the centuries-old cobblestone streets of Paris in high heels left the actress in pain and needing “insoles made for every pair of shoes.”
- Charlotte Observer
Man torched TN courthouse during George Floyd protests, feds say. He’s prison bound
Investigators said they were able to identify the 26-year-old based on his “distinctive chest tattoos.”
- Yahoo Entertainment
Renee Zellweger gives rare comment about Ant Anstead relationship
Renée Zellweger opened up about her relationship with Ant Anstead and how it's connected the loss of the actress's late publicist and close friend, Nanci Ryder. The Thing About Pam star sat down with Harper's Bazaar and shared just how she met the English television personality. "It was around Judy," Zellweger began, referencing the film she won an Oscar for in Feb. 2020. "Late night, and I remember I watched the Property Brothers with Brad Pitt."