Friday morning fatal shooting marks Pueblo's 26th homicide of 2022
Pueblo police are investigating after a man was found dead in the 1000 block of E. Sixth Street in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead and also transported a woman to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according a Pueblo Police Department news release.
Detectives are investigating and no arrests have yet been made.
The incident marks the city's 26th homicide in 2022; three additional homicides have been recorded in Pueblo County, bringing the county total to 29.
What we know about about this year's homicides
With just under a month left in 2022, Pueblo has almost matched its record total of 30 homicides in 2021. Here's what we know about this year's 29 suspected homicides:
Jan. 14: Renee Francisca Dominguez, 38, shot and killed at dollar general. Police say the suspect, Jerome Bustos, later killed himself in El Paso County. Police believe the incident to be domestic-violence related.
Feb. 4: Daniel Howard, 23, shot and killed in Pueblo Village Apts. No suspect named.
Feb 17: Lawrence Trujillo, 33, shot and killed in the 2600 block of Court Street. No suspect named.
March 14: Kaylie Lints, 23, shot and killed at Riverside Bar and Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road. Suspect Jesse Grondahl surrendered at the scene. Grondahl is slated to appear in court next on Dec. 12 for a procedural hearing.
April 12: Ryan Lucero, 29, shot and killed in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. A warrant was issued on April 16 charging Josiah Lucero with homicide, but no arrest has been made.
April 15: Victor Trujillo, 36, shot and killed in the 600 block of East Third Street. Police arrested and charged suspect Raymond Apodaca with first-degree murder. Apodaca will face a jury trial in March.
April 24: Body of Fred Giron, 46, was found on Little Burnt Mill Road with multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect named.
April 25: Manuel Zegarelli, 27, shot and killed at the corner of 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. The body of Vetho Vigil, 22, was also discovered with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of East 24th Street on the same day. Police arrested Carlos Diaz on May 26th on suspicion of killing both men as well as two people in El Paso County. Diaz's next appearance in Pueblo District Court is scheduled for Jan. 18.
May 2: Joshua Martinez, 17 and William Buntzin, 26, were both found dead in a truck in the 600 block of W. Orman Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect named.
May 5: Mathew Davis, 31, shot and killed in a suspected "road rage" incident in the 2500 block of Taylor Lane. No suspect named.
May 24: Anthony Valdez, 51, found shot to death in a residential garage. Police arrested and charged suspect James Tafoya with first-degree murder. Tafoya will next appear in court for an arraignment on Jan. 23.
May 27: Chelsea Longshore, 33, found shot to death in her home after neighbors asked for a welfare check. Police claim suspect Tyler Mitchell killed Longshore in a possible case of mistaken identity. Mitchell's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17.
June 22: Haley Perkins, 13, fatally shot in her home in Pueblo West. No suspect named.
June 25: Jacob Martinez, 18, shot and killed near Arroyo and Bowman avenues. No suspect named.
July 5: Adam Martinez, 35, fatally shot at the Harmony Ridge Apartments on Bonnymede Road. No suspect named.
July 28: Norma Mada, 74, fatally stabbed in the 800 block of Hunter Drive. Police charged suspect Brian Rodriguez with first-degree murder. Rodriguez will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 6.
Aug. 26: Rhonda Pate, 36, shot and killed in the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue. Police allege Nolan Guthrie, 36, fatally shot Pate before killing himself.
Aug. 30: Whitney Nicole Chavez, 34, shot and killed at a residence in the 900 block of E. Seventh Street. No suspect named.
Sept. 26: Josep Philley, 36, shot and killed near 15th and Blake streets. No suspect named.
Sept. 28: Greg B. Garcia, 52, found shot to death in a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. Police arrested and charged Sonny Sanchez, 46, with first-degree murder. Sanchez is next due in court Dec. 12 for a procedural hearing.
Oct. 11: Alejandro Chavez, 34, shot and killed at a residence in the 2300 block of West 13th Street. No suspect named.
Oct. 12: Ronald Thomas, 67, found dead near the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue. The Pueblo County Coroner has not released the victim's manner of death. No suspect named.
Oct. 21: Patti Magby, 73, fatally shot in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road. Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested Max Struck, 35, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Struck is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.
Nov. 4: Leo Leonardo, 22, shot and killed in the 1700 block of Constitution Road. No suspect named.
Nov. 6: Shannon Moreno, fatally shot near the 3200 block of Nuckolls Road. No suspect named.
Nov. 23: A woman, who has not yet been publicly identified by the county coroner, was found dead in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard. The coroner has not released the victim's cause or manner of death. No suspect named.
Dec. 2: Unidentified man fatally shot in the 1000 block of E. Sixth Street. No suspect named.
Anyone with additional information regarding Friday morning's fatal shooting is asked by Pueblo PD to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038.
To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.
