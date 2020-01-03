Friday morning news briefing: Iranian general killed by US

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

US assassinates head of Iran's elite Quds Force

A top Iranian commander has been killed in a US airstrike, in the most dramatic episode yet of escalating tensions between the two countries. General Qassim Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was assassinated at Baghdad airport early today. The Pentagon said Donald Trump ordered the killing after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the US embassy. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to take "severe revenge", warning that a "harsh retaliation is waiting". View more pictures of the scene after a volley of missiles struck the convoy in the early hours. And here is everything you need to know about Soleimani - once considered one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East.

'Weirdos and misfits' wanted for Whitehall

Boris Johnson's chief adviser has issued a call for "weirdos and misfits" to apply for jobs in Downing Street, as plans to shake up Whitehall go into overdrive. Dominic Cummings said he wanted to hire "true wild cards" and "people who fought their way out of an appalling hell hole" to transform the Civil Service, instead of "public school bluffers" with no real-world experience. In a 3,000-word job advert on his personal blog, Mr Cummings also issued a broadside at political correctness. It comes as Eurosceptic MPs who want Big Ben to chime to celebrate Brexit have tabled an amendment to Mr Johnson's Withdrawal Bill to make it law.

Meanwhile, a transport minister has disclosed that electric planes flying commuters from city to city could take to the air this year. George Freeman told Chopper's Brexit Podcast that there was "a whole opportunity for short-haul transport at low altitude" that the country was yet to grasp. Listen to the episode of 2020 predictions for free here.

Prue Leith: Get the bug for eating insects

Britons should overcome their squeamishness about insects and start eating them instead of meat, Prue Leith has said. The Great British Bake Off judge said tucking into crickets and mealworms would be better for the environment - and our health. Read her article for us, in which she argues insects represent a "great hope for cheap protein". It comes as the first research into temporary veganism shows that ditching meat and dairy for "Veganuary" leads to a drop in essential nutrients.

Australia bushfires | Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands are urged to flee on Friday before hot weather and strong winds worsen Australia's already-devastating wildfires. View the latest pictures from the crisis in our gallery.

Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Victoria Credit: REUTERS More

Wanted list | Carlos Ghosn is to be grilled by Lebanese authorities after an international wanted notice was issued following his daring escape. The former Nissan and Renault boss will be quizzed by officials next week over how he made it out of Japan despite being under house arrest.