Friday morning robbery in Lima leaves one dead

Jun. 11—LIMA — An attempted robbery on Lane Ave. in Lima on Friday morning left a 17-year-old dead and several others in custody with the Lima Police Department.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Friday morning, LPD officers responded to the 700 block of W. Lane Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Jaden Halpern was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he later died from the injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that several people attempted to rob the residents and ultimately force their way into the house with what appeared to be an assault rifle and handgun. During the struggle and an attempt by the residents to stop the intruders, a shot was fired and struck Jaden Halpern.

In total, six suspects were eventually identified and apprehended. The suspects included three juvenile females, one male juvenile and two adult males. All are being held on charges related to the robbery and murder at the W. Lane Ave. residence.

Their names are being held at this time and further information will be released early next week after prosecutors have had the opportunity to review the case and determine the formal charges to be filed.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department and/or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 419-229-STOP.