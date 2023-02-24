Friday morning shooting in Driving Park leaves woman dead, man detained

A woman was killed in a homicide early Friday morning at a home in Driving Park, Columbus police said.

A shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on the 600 block of Kimball Place, located off of Mooberry Street. The woman was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said a man has been detained for questioning, but it was not immediately known what his relationship to the woman might be.

Additional details were not immediately available.

