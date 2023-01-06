Friday morning shooting in Fort Worth injures one, officials say

A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot during a robbery near a Fort Worth apartment complex Friday morning, officials said.

According to the police report, someone came up to the victim and demanded his personal property, but it’s not clear what was stolen.

Around 6:30 a.m. someone called 911 to report a man had been shot while getting things out of his car. The incident detail report indicates the caller said the victim was shot in the leg and stomach.

The incident took place in the 5200 block of Prairie Lookout Drive.

A spokesperson for MedStar confirmed a man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but not life-threatening condition.

It’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.