Friday morning snow followed by arctic air over the weekend

It’s a slick Friday morning commute as snow showers continue to track through Central Indiana. Roads are slick this morning as several accidents have already occurred so give yourself extra as you head out the door. Once the snow wraps up, we could see snowfall totals reaching 1-2″ with higher amounts to the north.

Winter doesn’t stop there as we are tracking arctic air to arrive starting tonight and sticking around through the weekend. Temps on Friday will continue to fall into the teens then eventually into the single digits tonight. Feel-like temps will once again fall below 0° heading into Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect 7 pm Friday and will be in effect until 10 am Saturday. Feel-like temps Friday night into Saturday could range anywhere from -10° to -20°.

As you head out the door Saturday morning a few slick spots will be possible with some flurries. It will be cold most of the day so a great day to stay indoors and keep warm. The arctic air will stick around through Sunday but will clear out Monday.

A BIG warm-up will begin on Monday as we climb out of the 20’s and back into the mid-30s! A few rain showers will be possible but a better chance arrives on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will climb into the 40’s and we will stick that way through the rest of the week!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.