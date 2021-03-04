Friday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
coronavirus latest news covid vaccine astrazeneca eu prince harry meghan
coronavirus latest news covid vaccine astrazeneca eu prince harry meghan

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Friday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Europe's volte-face on Oxford Covid vaccine

The European Union began blocking exports of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Thursday as Europe's leaders finally admitted they were wrong about the jab and that it worked.

EU countries now recognise that the vaccine is vital to ramping up the slow pace of their vaccine programmes – which lag far behind those in Britain, the US, Serbia and Israel – after attacking AstraZeneca for delivery failures and branding its vaccine ineffective. Read the full story.

2. Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal bullying allegations are made

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal allegations of bullying are made against them by Buckingham Palace, it is understood.

The couple have not been contacted about the investigation into claims that their staff were bullied and left “broken”, “terrified” and “shaking” with fear. Read the full story.

3. Councils to raise £7.5bn in stealth tax raid

Householders face a £7.5 billion council tax raid after local authorities increased rates without consultation, according to an analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The OBR said councils would increase taxes by £1.8 billion next month – up to £100 a month for many households – after the Government allowed them to impose increases of up to 5 per cent. Read the full story.

4. Exclusive: Armed Forces chief stays on to lead overhaul of military

The head of the Armed Forces will remain in post until the end of the year to oversee an overhaul of the military, Number 10 will announce on Friday.

The Telegraph understands Downing Street will confirm that General Sir Nick Carter's tenure as Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) will be extended until the end of the year so that he can lead the transformation of the military following the Integrated Defence Review. Read the full story.

5. EU will launch legal action against Britain 'very soon'

Brussels has warned it will launch legal action "very soon" after Britain unilaterally delayed implementation of part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson has plunged deeper into the bitter row with the EU by announcing fresh measures in Northern Ireland, and the bloc on Thursday has threatened to hit Britain with trade tariffs if it fails to back down. Read the full story.

Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

Recommended Stories

  • Dior to Open Women’s Accessories Boutique at Brown Thomas in Dublin

    The space will open on the ground floor of the retailer's landmark Dublin flagship.

  • One coronavirus vaccine dose up to 80% effective at warding off severe disease in elderly after 14 days, study suggests

    Many of the participants were frail with underlying health issues.

  • Blogger and Influencer Caitlin Covington Launches Collection With Pink Lily

    The collaboration focuses on feminine, fun and vacation styles.

  • EU will launch legal action against Britain 'very soon' over Northern Ireland

    Brussels has warned it will launch legal action "very soon" after Britain unilaterally delayed implementation of part of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, said the announcement by the Government on Wednesday was a "very negative surprise". Boris Johnson has plunged deeper into the bitter row with the EU by announcing fresh measures in Northern Ireland, and the bloc on Thursday has threatened to hit Britain with trade tariffs if it fails to back down. Just hours after the UK moved to unilaterally extend grace periods for Northern Irish supermarkets by six months, the Government announced it would now seek to ease trade barriers on parcels. It provoked a furious response in Brussels, with the EU accusing Britain of breaking its treaty obligations in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which mandated no return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Sefcovic said the European Commission was now working on "infringement proceedings" against the UK. "We are currently preparing it and it would be really something coming to our table very soon. The most precise term I can give you is really very soon," he said.

  • Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family of Spreading ‘Falsehoods’ in New Oprah Interview

    On Wednesday, a new preview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey dropped and the Duchess of Sussex accuses the royal family of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about them. The ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ airs on Sunday, March 7, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the timing couldn’t be worse as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, remains in the hospital.

  • Cuomo's advisers covered up high nursing home death tolls by pushing NY health officials to alter reports

    New reports suggest Gov. Cuomo's advisers clashed with state health officials and tried to hide the death toll for months.

  • What Will Become of Royal Exiles Harry and Meghan?

    Royal biographers and writers share their thoughts about the California royals ahead of a much-hyped interview with Oprah Winfrey to be aired on March 7.

  • Anger in Lebanon as currency, prices spiral out of control

    Protesters in Lebanon burned tires and closed several major roads on Thursday as the severe economic crisis gripping the country continued to spiral out of control with no progress on the formation of a new Cabinet. In a new low, a fistfight broke out inside a supermarket in Beirut, apparently over the purchase of subsidized powdered milk. The Beirut supermarket issued a statement later saying the fistfight broke out when a shopper attacked a branch manager who told him he cannot buy large amounts of subsidized milk and oil without considering the restrictions.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

    Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah swapped out four ministers whose selections had angered various lawmakers for less contentious, veteran politicians, an apparent gesture to appease parliament. The worsening rift between Kuwait’s emir-appointed government and elected parliament presents the first significant challenge to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who ascended the throne last fall.

  • Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Toronto van attack, life in prison likely

    A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people in Toronto in 2018 is guilty of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16, a judge ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a defense argument that a mental disorder left the driver unaware of how horrific his actions were. Alek Minassian, 28, told police he was motivated by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an "incel" - short for involuntary celibate - because he believed women would not have sex with him. Minassian had pleaded that he was not criminally responsible.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Man found guilty of murder in Toronto van attack

    The man who plowed a rental van into dozens of people in Toronto, Canada in 2018 was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a judge on Wednesday. Ten people were killed, and 16 wounded by the driver - 28-year-old Alek Minassian.Victims’ families – outside of court Wednesday - said they were relieved. ”Oh, well, it's like you're holding your breath for three years and you can finally breathe.” Nick D’Amico’s sister was killed in the attack - which Minassian had said was motived by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an "incel" - otherwise known as an involuntary celibate. Minassian had pleaded ‘not criminally responsible.’His lawyers argued his autism spectrum disorder left him with no idea how horrific his actions were.But the judge dismissed that defense - and read a guilty verdict that was live-streamed on YouTube.Catherine Riddell was among those injured in the attack:"Oh, it was the best I could hope for. I think it was a fair decision. And he can spend the rest of his life in jail because he deserves it. I'm sorry he took lives and he didn't care. And you know what? You just have to be accountable for what you do. And he's going to have to be.”A sentencing hearing will be scheduled and - according to criminal lawyers following the case - Minassian is likely to get a life sentence.

  • Gloves that give people with tremor a helping hand

    These gloves give people with a tremor a helping handUK start-up GyroGear has invented this wearable technologyto help people with debilitating shakes regain control of their hands(SOUNDBITE) (English) GORDON MCCABE, GYROGEAR DEVELOPMENT MANAGER SAYING: "The GyroGove is essentially, you have what we call our little puck which sits on the back of the hand. It is a spinning flywheel and while that spins, that flywheel, it exerts a gyroscopic force. So much like a spinning top that will always stay upright as long as it's spinning, your hand will always stay level while the flywheel is spinning."56-year-old Jenny Field has had to develop a range of strategiesto cope with her tremors(SOUNDBITE) (English) JENNY FIELD, ESSENTIALTREMOR SUFFERER, SAYING:"Essential Tremor is quite a hidden disability. You don't see how much it affects us, how our muscles hurt, the beating they take with the tremor on the move all day. As soon as you put GyroGlove on it puts your muscles at ease because they are not under so much pressure all the time so it just frees you up. You can enjoy your hobbies more, you could work more effectively at typing. The GyroGlove is huge because there is not a lot out there to help us."

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision. "He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump complained in a statement issued by his office in Palm Beach, Florida. Rove, the architect of Republican George W. Bush's presidential victories in 2000 and 2004, wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Trump's speech last Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference was wanting.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.