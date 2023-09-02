Friday night football returns to Kansas, plus scores from games on the Missouri side

Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday night high school football games across the Kansas City area, with Saturday’s results still to come.

Thursday and Friday marked the start of high school football in Kansas, with Missouri getting things underway last week.

Thursday’s results

Gardner Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 7

Lawrence Free State 47, Olathe West 29

Raytown 34, Excelsior Springs 12

University Academy with Kauffman Charter 48, KIPP KC Legacy 20

Friday’s results

Adrian 46, Liberty (Mountain View) 28

Archie 66, Appleton City 6

Atchison 48, Ottawa 42

Bishop Miege 54, Blue Valley North 14

Blue Valley Northwest 30, St. James Academy 21

Blue Valley Southwest 33, Blue Valley 19

Boonville 42, Marshall 20

Cameron 55, Southeast with Central 14

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 55, Wellington-Napoleon 42

De Soto 42, Lansing 21

Drexel 52, Lockwood 48

East Buchanan 14, Savannah 0

Eudora 48, Baldwin 7

Grain Valley 49, Grandview 28

Highland Park 33, Wyandotte 7

Holden 27, Mid-Buchanan 14

Independence 7, Bishop Ward 6

Iola 50, Osawatomie 14

Kearney 21, Fort Osage 14

Knob Noster 46, Salem 0

Lafayette County 69, Lawson 7

Lawrence 41, Olathe South 22

Leavenworth 46, Turner 6

Lee’s Summit North 39, Park Hill South 24

Lee’s Summit West 28, Blue Springs 13

Liberty North 31, Liberty 7

Lincoln Prep 27, Center 2

Louisburg 48, Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 14

Lutheran St. Charles 34, Summit Christian 12

Maryville 50, Harrisonville 12

Mill Valley 42, Olathe Northwest 13

Oak Park 44, Ruskin 0

Odessa 40, Clinton 0

Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14

Paola 34, Fort Scott 28

Penney 28, Gallatin with Tri-County 0

Platte County 43, Smithville 36

Pleasant Hill 60, St. Joseph Lafayette14

Polo 22, Lexington 18

Raytown South 27, North Kansas City 10

Rockhurst 47, Blue Springs South 10

Salisbury 38, Carrollton 18

Santa Fe 74, Northland Christian 50

Schlagle 44, Harmon 0

Shawnee Heights 42, Piper 0

Shawnee Mission North 43, Shawnee Mission South 42

Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, Shawnee Mission West 6

Spring Hill 57, Bonner Springs 14

St. Pius X 59, St. Michael the Archangel 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blue Valley West 42

Staley 21, Lee’s Summit 13

Tonganoxie 34, Basehor-Linwood 20

Trenton 27, Lathrop 12

Van Horn 57, Northeast 12

Warrensburg 12, St. Charles 6

Washington 39, Sumner Academy 20

West Platte 45, South Harrison 36

William Chrisman 20, Truman 14

Saturday’s games

Plattsburg at Knox County, noon

Pembroke Hill at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Principia with Whitfield, 3 p.m.

