Friday night football returns to Kansas, plus scores from games on the Missouri side
Here are the scores from Thursday and Friday night high school football games across the Kansas City area, with Saturday’s results still to come.
Thursday and Friday marked the start of high school football in Kansas, with Missouri getting things underway last week.
Thursday’s results
Gardner Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 7
Lawrence Free State 47, Olathe West 29
Raytown 34, Excelsior Springs 12
University Academy with Kauffman Charter 48, KIPP KC Legacy 20
Friday’s results
Adrian 46, Liberty (Mountain View) 28
Archie 66, Appleton City 6
Atchison 48, Ottawa 42
Bishop Miege 54, Blue Valley North 14
Blue Valley Northwest 30, St. James Academy 21
Blue Valley Southwest 33, Blue Valley 19
Boonville 42, Marshall 20
Cameron 55, Southeast with Central 14
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 55, Wellington-Napoleon 42
De Soto 42, Lansing 21
Drexel 52, Lockwood 48
East Buchanan 14, Savannah 0
Eudora 48, Baldwin 7
Grain Valley 49, Grandview 28
Highland Park 33, Wyandotte 7
Holden 27, Mid-Buchanan 14
Independence 7, Bishop Ward 6
Iola 50, Osawatomie 14
Kearney 21, Fort Osage 14
Knob Noster 46, Salem 0
Lafayette County 69, Lawson 7
Lawrence 41, Olathe South 22
Leavenworth 46, Turner 6
Lee’s Summit North 39, Park Hill South 24
Lee’s Summit West 28, Blue Springs 13
Liberty North 31, Liberty 7
Lincoln Prep 27, Center 2
Louisburg 48, Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 14
Lutheran St. Charles 34, Summit Christian 12
Maryville 50, Harrisonville 12
Mill Valley 42, Olathe Northwest 13
Oak Park 44, Ruskin 0
Odessa 40, Clinton 0
Olathe North 42, Olathe East 14
Paola 34, Fort Scott 28
Penney 28, Gallatin with Tri-County 0
Platte County 43, Smithville 36
Pleasant Hill 60, St. Joseph Lafayette14
Polo 22, Lexington 18
Raytown South 27, North Kansas City 10
Rockhurst 47, Blue Springs South 10
Salisbury 38, Carrollton 18
Santa Fe 74, Northland Christian 50
Schlagle 44, Harmon 0
Shawnee Heights 42, Piper 0
Shawnee Mission North 43, Shawnee Mission South 42
Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, Shawnee Mission West 6
Spring Hill 57, Bonner Springs 14
St. Pius X 59, St. Michael the Archangel 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Blue Valley West 42
Staley 21, Lee’s Summit 13
Tonganoxie 34, Basehor-Linwood 20
Trenton 27, Lathrop 12
Van Horn 57, Northeast 12
Warrensburg 12, St. Charles 6
Washington 39, Sumner Academy 20
West Platte 45, South Harrison 36
William Chrisman 20, Truman 14
Saturday’s games
Plattsburg at Knox County, noon
Pembroke Hill at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Principia with Whitfield, 3 p.m.
