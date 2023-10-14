Friday night lights: Kansas HS football highlights include City Showdown in Lawrence

The City Showdown in Lawrence lived up to the hype. In fact, the last two minutes did so alone.

Lawrence rallied for a 31-24 overtime win over crosstown rival and unbeaten Free State, which entered the game at No. 13 in the 810 Varsity Top 25.

The Lions had just kicked a game-tying field goal with 1:56 left, and the game seemed destined for overtime, as neither team held a timeout. But Free State took over at its own 38, and quarterback Wesley Edison scooted for 24 yards on third down. On the next play, Edison hit junior wideout Bralin Preston on a deep slant over the middle for a touchdown with 1:17 left.

Lawrence (5-2) started at its own 20 and got to its own 40 before facing a 4th-and-10; junior quarterback Banks Bowen dropped back, rolled to his right, stepped up to his left and bombed downfield to a wide-open Malcolm Paul at the 23, who raced into the end zone for a wild 24-24 tie with just 34 seconds left. It was the fifth successful attempt on seven tries on fourth down in the game for LHS.

In overtime, this time on third down, Bowen again went rolling out, this time to the right. He found senior receiver Mason Mosiman running along the back of the end zone for the game-winning score.

Free State (6-1) fell short on its fourth-down attempt in overtime, as Edison completed a crossing pattern along the goal line, but Lawrence snuffed the threat on the 1 and celebrated.

Edison finished with 146 rushing yards and two rushing scores, along with 95 passing yards. Bowen countered with 156 passing yards and 101 on the ground, including a rushing score of his own, which helped bring a 17-7 deficit to 17-14 with 1:28 at the end of the third.

Olathe North 28, Mill Valley 14

In a faceoff of Class 6A and 5A powers, it was Olathe North who emerged with bragging rights for the second straight year.

Olathe North beat Mill Valley 28-14 at Olathe District Activity Center on Friday night. The Eagles toppled the Jaguars 20-16 last year at Mill Valley.

This time around, the Eagles — ranked No. 10 in the 810 Varsity Top 25 — used their big-play ability to knock out the Jaguars, the four-time defending Class 5A state champions.

After both teams traded touchdowns early, the Eagles struck on a three-play drive when Jamo Sarver hit Vincent Valdez for a 79-yard touchdown pass and 14-7 lead.

Mill Valley, ranked No. 8, eventually countered in the third quarter with a 10-play, 73-yard drive — capped by a Tristan Baker 5-yard score for a 21-14 deficit.

But Olathe North hit the Jags right back two plays later, when TJ Porter broke loose for a 45-yard score and a 28-14 margin.

Mill Valley (5-2) had a couple chances late, including a fumble recovery, but couldn’t muster a threat against the Eagles.

Olathe North scored its first touchdown on another quick hitter with a 5-play, 62-yard drive highlighted by an Aiden Bruce touchdown.

The Eagles will wrap their season at Free State (6-1) on Friday, while Mill Valley tunes up for the playoffs against Shawnee Mission East (3-4) on Thursday night.





St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Blue Valley 7

St. Thomas Aquinas righted the ship against a longtime rival on Friday night.

After losing back-to-back games to Rockhurst and Bishop Miege, the Saints were able to get back on the winning track with a 10-7 victory over Eastern Kansas League rival Blue Valley.

Following a stalemate of a scoreless first half, St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) started the second half with the ball and finally opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal by senior Chris Kluck. However, Blue Valley would answer back when junior linebacker Dawson Merritt recovered a fumble — the fourth Saints fumble of the game — and took it back 35 yards to put Blue Valley on top, 7-3.

The Saints would then go on their best drive of the game, marching down the field 66 yards on seven plays, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by junior running back Elzie Slaughter to put the Saints on top for good at 10-7.

Slaughter finished with 66 rushing yards, while Will Callahan led all rushers with 88 yards for Aquinas.

The Saints will wrap up the regular season on the road next week against Blue Valley Southwest. The Tigers (3-4) will face Blue Valley West at home next .

For scores, stats, recaps, rankings, broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.