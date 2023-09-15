Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 5 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live updates on X.com from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

▪ Sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will be at Tates Creek as the Commodores take on Bryan Station.

▪ Sports writer Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) and photographer Silas Walker (@sigh_las) will be at Lexington Christian as the Eagles and Kentucky commit Cutter Boley host Lexington Catholic.

▪ Photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) will be in Corbin for the opening of the Redhounds’ renovated Campbell Field as they face Frederick Douglass.

Roundup

Peck and Makauskas will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Lexington Christian and University of Kentucky commit Cutter Boley (7) host Lexington Catholic on Friday night.

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the Internet. *Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

LEXINGTON

Bryan Station at Tates Creek, 6:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Boone County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Frederick Douglass at Corbin, 8 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

Henry Clay at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Dayton at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. (WZNN-FM 96.1), (Sayre YouTube)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Anderson County at Carroll County, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com)

Spencer County at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

East Jessamine at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Ballard at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Cooper at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Bourbon County at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m. (WCYN Sports)

Scott County at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com) (HometownLive Radio Facebook)

Southwestern at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420) (HometownLive Radio Facebook)

Western Hills at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Rockcastle County at Paris, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Boyle County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (myq104.com)

Pulaski County at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Yellow Jackets Sports Network)

AROUND THE STATE

Monroe County at Adair County, 7 p.m. (935WAIN.com) (Facebook.com/935wain)

Muhlenberg County at Apollo, 7 p.m. (owensbororadio.com)

Covington Catholic at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WXCC-FM 96.5)

Washington County at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/gnglivefree)

Lloyd Memorial at Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m. (Brossart audio) (KHSAA.tv*)

Central Hardin at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Facebook.com/D93Rocks) (WDNS-FM 93.3)

North Bullitt at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Central at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Warren East at Calloway County, 7 p.m. (WBZB-FM 104.5) (KHSAA.tv*)

Somerset at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m. (kcountry1057.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Letcher County Central at Central (Wise, Va.), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Marion (Ill.) at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Leslie County at Clay County, 7:30 p.m. (Southeast Kentucky Network-YouTube)

Fairdale at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Meade County at Daviess County, 7 p.m. (owensbororadio.com)

Johnson Central at Dohn Community (Cincinnati), 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Western at Doss, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

South Warren at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (facebook.com/Talk104WKCT) (talk104fm.com) (Sporting Times) (ManualFootball.com)

Ohio County at Edmonson County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

Bardstown at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (espnradio1061.com)

Trimble County at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

South Laurel at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Eastern at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Russellville at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Barren County at Glasgow, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3), (Scottie Channel-YouTube)

Owensboro at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Warren Central at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times)

Johnson County (Mountain City, Tenn.) at Harlan, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/HarlanIndSchools)

Butler County at Hart County, 7 p.m. (WLOC-AM 1150)

Breathitt County at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (D&D Sports Network) (KHSAA.tv*)

Atherton at Holy Cross (Louisville), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Union County at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Waggener at Jeffersontown, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Kentucky Country Day at John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Danville at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Allen County-Scottsville at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Newport at Ludlow, 7 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

Martin County at Magoffin County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Trinity (Louisville) at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Thomas Nelson at Marion County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Madisonville at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Caldwell County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Casey County at McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m. (Casey County-YouTube)

Todd County Central at McLean County, 7 p.m. (McClean County News Network-YouTube.com)

Wayne County at Metcalfe County, 7 p.m. (Hornet News Netword-YouTube), (WHSX-FM 99.1)

Greenup County at Montgomery County, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Grayson County at Moore, 7:30 p.m. (K105Mix YouTube)

Fulton County at Murray, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Breckinridge County at Nelson County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Henderson County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Hopkinsville at Paducah Tilghman, 7:30 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com) (PT Athletics YouTube)

Lee (Jonesville, Va.) at Pineville, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/thebig1063)

North Hardin at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Highlands at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (koolhits1057.com)

Mason County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Ashland Blazer at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV) (WBVB FM 97.1)

Lincoln County at Russell County, 6:30 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9) (wpbkfm-YouTube video)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Ryle, 7:30 p.m. (859sportsradio.com) (Pegasus Sports Network)

Butler at Seneca, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Perry County Central at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Oldham County at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Elder (Cincinnati) at St. Xavier, 7 p.m. (bigxsportsradio.com)

DeSales at Valley, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Holmes at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m. (WVHS Bearcats Athletics-YouTube)

Trigg County at Webster County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Powell County at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (koolhits1057.com)

Bell County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/Big-One-Sports-Network) (Thebig1063.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to Kris and Kam Hughes of Somerset and Braxton Blackburn of Betsy Layne, our Week 4 fan poll Kentucky.com offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively. Our online fan polls are available online each Tuesday with the winners announced each Friday in this space and on X.com.

X.com stream

Click here to view live updates from around Kentucky.

This week’s best: Corbin’s home opener features renovated stadium, top-ranked Douglass

Kentucky’s first high school football RPI standings of the season are out

Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High school football: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 teams through Week 4 (Sept. 10)

The ‘Doctor’ is in. Beloved Bourbon County sports writer marks 40 years.

Save the date: Kentucky high school football’s biggest games, best rivalries this season

Where to watch Kentucky football’s in-state recruiting targets in 2023

The Herald-Leader Hundred: 2023’s top Kentucky high school football players

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class A high school football preseason poll for 2023

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 2A high school football preseason poll for 2023

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 3A high school football preseason poll for 2023

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 4A high school football preseason poll for 2023

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 5A high school football preseason poll for 2023

Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 6A high school football preseason poll for 2023