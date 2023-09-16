Friday night lights: Missouri high school football highlights from around the KC metro

Since Grain Valley joined the Suburban Conference, each high school football matchup against Platte County has been close, competitive and oftentimes down to the wire.

That wasn’t the case Friday night.

A showdown between two of Missouri’s top Class 5 teams was dominated by Ty Williams and the Eagles, No. 4 in 810 Varsity’s state rankings.

The senior scored six touchdowns, five on the ground, to help Grain Valley secure a 45-24 win victory in Platte City. He accounted for 335 yards rushing averaging 12 yards per carry.

Per records on the MSHSAA state activities association website kept since 2010, this was the first time the Eagles had beaten the Pirates on the road.

Williams had a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter from 70 yards and 30 yards, but Pirates quarterback Rocco Marriott ran for a touchdown to make it 14-7. After a Grain Valley field goal, Marriott’s second TD made it 17-14 midway through the second quarter, and that was the score at halftime.

Williams had a 61-yard touchdown pass from Sal Caldarella to open the scoring in the second half. And after an interception by the Grain Valley defense, Williams ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

A safety allowed the Pirates (3-1) to pull within two possessions with 7:38 left to play. But a Grain Valley interception and Williams’ fifth score, from one yard away, made it 38-16. Williams’ final TD came on a 65-yard run with less than two minutes to play.

Adam Gisler totaled 125 rushing yards to lead Platte County, while Marriott finished with 174 passing yards.

Grain Valley’s Aaron Barr and Jace Worthington registered 11 tackles apiece and each had a turnover. Barr intercepted a pass and Worthington picked up a fumble.

Grain Valley (3-1) will take on Blue Springs South next Friday, while Platte County — previously No. 5 in Class 5 — hosts undefeated Oak Park, which currently sits No. 6 in the 810 Varsity Top 25.

Liberty 36, Park Hill 29 (OT): For the second time this year, Liberty played into overtime — this time on the winning side.

The Blue Jays won their second straight game in thrilling fashion, beating Park Hill 36-29. Neither team led by more than a touchdown.

Trailing 22-21 with 11:29 left after a 59-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Schaag to Bryce Lisaka for Park Hill, Liberty took advantage of a short kickoff and personal foul to start at the Park Hill 27.

Nine plays later, Jaxon Hicks scooted in for a two-yard score, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Christian Kuchta to Jackson Froelich for a 29-22 lead with 7:46 left.

But Park Hill (2-2) wasn’t done, as Schaag and Lisaka connected again for a 39-yard pass to get the Trojans into the red zone. Six plays later, Lisaka was the one passing, this time to Jacob Conway for a game-tying TD with 4:31 left, the last score in regulation. Lisaka finished with a game-high 144 receiving yards, while Schaag threw for 217 yards and two scores.

Liberty took the opening possession of overtime, and facing third-and-18, Hicks ripped off a 16-yard run. Then Liberty converted on fourth and inches. Hicks found the end zone from eight yards out three plays later, giving Liberty a 36-29 lead. Hicks finished with a game-high 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Park Hill sustained three penalties on its OT opportunity and couldn’t get a first down from the LHS 24 on its final three pass attempts.

The Blue Jays (2-2) have rebounded after a season-opening 13-10 overtime defeat against Lee’s Summit West and loss to Liberty North. Liberty will face Park Hill South (1-3) next Friday.

“We’re getting better weekly and winning these close games now,” said Liberty coach Chad Frigon. “Our offense is starting to gel and we’re making timely plays on defense.”

Park Hill will return to Liberty next week to take on the No. 2-ranked Liberty North Eagles Friday night.

Lee’s Summit West 28, Staley 7: For the first time since 2018, Lee’s Summit West is 4-0 to open the season. The Titans surpassed last year’s win total (3) with a 28-7 victory over Staley on Friday.

They were buoyed by a solid game from quarterback Caden Carter. The Missouri Southern baseball signee was 6-for-8 for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He connected twice with Jackson Torry — the first a 3-yard score that gave Lee’s Summit West the lead for good in the first quarter.

Carter’s second scoring pass to Torry accounted for the game’s final points. It covered 71 yards.

Midway through the second quarter, Carter rolled to his right and slung a pass from the Titans’ 45 to a crossing Tayveon Simms at the 25. Simms beat a defender down the sideline on a 45-yard scoring play for a 14-0 Lee’s Summit West lead at intermission.

Staley (2-2) scored in the second half on a two-yard touchdown run by KV Stone. He finished with 149 yards on 31 carries for the Falcons.

Titans linebacker Devin Wilson had a team-high 13 tackles. Lee’s Summit West also created two turnovers on interceptions.

The last time the Titans were 4-0 was 2018. They started 5-0 that season before finishing 9-2.

Liberty North 40, Park Hill South 0: Any doubt about the outcome of Liberty North’s 40-0 win over Park Hill South was erased with 20 unanswered points in the first 12 minutes.

The Eagles scored first on a pick-six by Trey Snyder, then got a 40-yard sprint to the end zone from Jacorey Love less than two minutes later. An Eagles field goal capped the 20-point blitz.

“We’re just going to keep working each and every week to try and progress,” Liberty North coach Andy Lierman said. “We want to try and get as good as we can by the time it counts.”

The second half was much like the first: The Eagles (3-1) scored 20 points while holding their opponent scoreless.

North, ranked second in the 810 Varsity Top 25, will face Park Hill (2-2) next Friday. The Panthers (1-3) host Liberty (2-2).

Lee’s Summit North 37, Lee’s Summit 16: Third and long? Lee’s Summit North had crosstown rival Lee’s Summit right where they wanted them.

The Broncos, No. 1 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, scored three touchdowns in that typically tough situation and rolled their district rivals 37-16.

Host Lee’s Summit North (4-0) converted on a third-and-nine from its own 26 when quarterback Elijah Leonard hit Isaiah Mozee across the middle. Mozee curled up the sideline, crossed midfield, broke a tackle at the Tigers’ 40 and was gone for a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, facing third and 10, Leonard broke from the pocket and scampered up the middle to the left sideline. At the 3-yard line he ran through two Tigers and a Bronco and then on into the end zone for a 16-0 lead with 8:26 showing in the half.

Lee’s Summit (2-2), opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 10-yard pass from quarterback Dawson Heeney to senior Brayden Davis.

On the ensuing play, the Tigers felt good seeing North face a third-and-16 at their own 43. But Leonard bombed one downfield to a wide-open Michael Lane and the score was 23-6 with 5:29 left in the quarter.

The Broncos scored two more times: on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to Tanner Howes, and on an 11-yard flare-out pass from Leonard to Mozee, who broke a few tackles down the left sideline.

For more scores, stats, rankings and features, visit 810Varsity.com.