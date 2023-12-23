FRIDAY NIGHT LOCAL 3 APP WEATHER FORECAST 12/22/2023
FRIDAY NIGHT LOCAL 3 APP WEATHER FORECAST 12/22/2023
FRIDAY NIGHT LOCAL 3 APP WEATHER FORECAST 12/22/2023
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
This reversible top-seller feels 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun.' And it makes a great gift!
This portable boombox arrives before Christmas and comes with a whole lot of sound. Think of it like a music genie.
From snail mucin to a no-flake lengthening mascara to a body oil made for a queen, here are the best beauty items of the year.
“By all metrics, he’s a sensation."
Even in an upcoming week with a holiday break, there are several players who could improve your fantasy hockey team.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
President Biden's approval rating keeps falling, even as inflation markedly improves.
Why does red wine have a reputation as being healthy compared to other forms of alcohol? Turns out, it may not be as good for you as you think.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
The buzziest comebacks of 2023: messy divorces, Taylor Swift's squad and more.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.